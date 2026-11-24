A Diamond Bar family said masked men used an allegedly stolen tow truck to haul a Cadillac SUV out of their driveway.

Masked men used an allegedly stolen tow truck to haul a Diamond Bar family's Cadillac Escalade out of their driveway early Monday morning. Homeowner Rehan Vaid said the thieves stole his father's prized possession in less than two minutes.

Vaid said his dad bought the SUV after living the American dream by starting the successful food distribution company his sons now run.

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"It's not even about the car," Vaid said. "It's about what the car represented. It's a symbol of achievement. You can work hard here, and you can have nice things.

You can have a good life. And then, somebody can just come and take it from you. It's absolutely terrible.

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""They ended up going through the bushes and finding these cameras," Vaid said. "It was honestly like we were in a movie. " The family said it was chilling to think someone planted the devices, potentially watching their movements for the perfect time to strike. "They really need to start digging into these carjacks," Vaid said.

"It's hurting hardworking people. " Vaid said his dad's SUV is a white 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-ESV with the license plate number 9EDM792. The family said the suspects disabled the SUV's OnStar before they tried tracking it.

"It sucks that it's happening on Thanksgiving weekend," Vaid said. "I'm just grateful that we're all safe, that my family is safe. "