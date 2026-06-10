Masked Protestors Torched Belfast, Cars and Homes, in Response to Knife Attack

Hundreds of masked protestors took to the streets in Belfast, torching cars and houses in response to a brutal knife attack the night before. The unrest was sparked by the stabbing of a man in a residential street by a Sudanese migrant asylum seeker, who was charged with attempted murder.

Belfast was rocked by fiery disorder into the night when hundreds of masked protestors took to the streets in response to Monday's brutal knife attack .

A number of houses, cars, and a bus were torched across the city, amid suggestions that non-white residents were deliberately targeted by some of the fires. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the 'outright thuggery', saying that 'groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice'.

The dangerous unrest came in direct response to the horrific stabbing attack the night before, when a Sudanese migrant inflicted knife wounds to a man's face, neck, and back in a residential Belfast street. Described by police as a 30-year-old asylum seeker who had been granted indefinite leave to remain, the suspect was last night charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today.

The victim was revealed to be Stephen Ogilvie, in his 40s, who last night remained in a serious condition in hospital. It is understood he lived in the same block of social housing as the suspect. Highly disturbing footage of the attack circulated on social media, and news of the suspect's history stoked a frustration with the lack of checks on migrants entering the country that has been brewing for years.

Hundreds of masked protesters defied ministers' calls for calm by amassing in the streets of Northern Ireland's capital, leading to violent clashes with police





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Belfast Masked Protestors Knife Attack Car And House Torched Non-White Residents Brutal Knife Attack Sudan Asylum Seeker Attempted Murder Violent Clashes Police Car House Glider Bus Turkish Barber Shop Anti-Immigrant Protests UK London Glasgow Southampton Pastor Jack Mckee Ryan Henderson Michelle O'neill Emma Little-Pengelly Community Thuggery Racism Intimidation Violence Community Destroying Advancing Cause Damaging Benefiting Community No One Wanting To See This On Our Streets I Again Appeal For Calm Calm Act Responsibly Avoid Any Activity Place Themselves Or Others At Risk Force May Be Used To Protect Public Safety Police Dispersal Order Sporadic Pockets Of Disorder Potential For Serious Disorder Responding To Incidents As They Arise On The Ground Working Alongside Partner Agencies Protect Public Safety Exploit That Target And Attack Innocent People Simply Trying To Live Work And Raise Their Families Here Racism Intimidation Violence Wrong Wherever They Occur No Excuse No Justification These Attacks Tonight No One Wants To See This On Our Streets I Again Appeal For Calm Calm Act Responsibly Avoid Any Activity Place Themselves Or Others At Risk Force May Be Used To Protect Public Safety Police Dispersal Order Sporadic Pockets Of Disorder Potential For Serious Disorder Responding To Incidents As They Arise On The Ground Working Alongside Partner Agencies Protect Public Safety

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