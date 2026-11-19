Masked activists protested a Turning Point USA Pick Up the Mic event featuring Chloe Cole at the University of Washington, chanting that Charlie Kirk deserved to die. The university said the event occurred without disruption and protesters exercised free expression.

Protesters outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of Washington on Wednesday night chanted that TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk deserved to die. The event featured speaker Chloe Cole, a detransitioner who advocates against youth gender transition, as part of TPUSA's Pick Up the Mic campus series.

Protesters Chant Charlie Kirk Deserved to Die

The series began after Kirk's murder in September 2025, with influencers sparking conversations with students to continue his legacy. Cole had canceled a scheduled speech at the university in May because of alleged violent threats from Antifa. Videos circulating online showed protesters who identified themselves as members of the American Party of Labor Puget Sound chanting, Charlie Kirk deserved to die.

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They carried signs with messages including Women hold up half the sky, Charlie Kirk deserved to die and Kirk's pronouns were was/were. Protesters gathered on the lawn outside the event, waving the transgender pride flag and holding signs opposing Cole and Kirk. Images showed anti-Charlie Kirk signs outside the event in Seattle on Nov. 19, 2026.

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A University of Washington spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the safety and security of the entire community, including event participants, observers and passersby, is the top priority. The spokesperson said the scheduled event occurred without disruption, and protesters outside exercised their right to free expression. The university's statement emphasized that the event proceeded as planned despite the demonstrations outside.

Theo Wold Comments on Leftist Violence

Theo Wold, a former White House deputy assistant for domestic policy during President Donald Trump's first term, commented on the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital. He said the left is defined by mass-movement politics with roots in the violence and barbarism of the French Revolution and the Red Terror of the Spanish Civil War. Wold added that this pattern of incidents cannot be shrugged away as mere intimidation.

Wold also said it is another example of this radical movement and its easy acceptance of violence. He linked the protesters to Antifa Democrats, anarchist direct action and revolutionary violence. According to Wold, they do not want Americans to understand leftist radicalism for what it is. His statement was provided to Fox News Digital after the protest.

Turning Point USA Campus Event Details

The event was part of a series of Pick Up the Mic campus events hosted by Turning Point USA since Kirk's murder in September 2025. These events aim to continue Kirk's legacy by having influencers spark conversations with students. Chloe Cole, the slated speaker, is known for her advocacy against youth gender transition as a detransitioner. She had previously canceled a speech at the university in May due to alleged violent threats from Antifa.

The protest outside the University of Washington event drew attention online through videos showing the chants and signs. The American Party of Labor Puget Sound members identified themselves in the videos. The transgender pride flag was waved by protesters on the lawn. The signs included specific messages targeting Kirk and his pronouns.

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The event took place on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The University of Washington reiterated that safety and security remain the top priority for all involved. The spokesperson confirmed the event occurred without disruption. Protesters outside exercised their right to free expression.

The university's response came after questions from Fox News Digital about the protest. No arrests or disruptions inside the event were reported. The incident follows a pattern of protests against TPUSA events on college campuses. Wold's statement criticized the left for embracing violence and radicalism.

He said the incidents cannot be dismissed as mere intimidation. The protest featured chants celebrating Kirk's assassination. Kirk was murdered in September 2025. TPUSA has continued hosting campus events in his memory.

Cole's scheduled appearance was part of the Pick Up the Mic series. The series features influencers who engage with students. The event at the University of Washington was one of several held this year. Protesters opposed both Cole and Kirk.

The signs and chants reflected those oppositions. The university allowed the event to proceed and the protest to occur outside.