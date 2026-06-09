Masked Mob Riots Erupt in Belfast After Sudanese Immigrant's Beheading Attempt

A week of tension in Northern Ireland's capital escalated into riots after a Sudanese immigrant attempted to behead a man with a kitchen knife. Organized,masked groups set vehicles ablaze, clashed with police, and targeted local homes. The First Minister condemned the rioters,stating that they are exploiting genuine anger for tHeir own purposes.

A disturbing incident unfolded on Monday night when a Sudanese immigrant attempted to behead a man in his 40s using a kitchen knife. The victim survived thanks to the intervention of nearby locals.

This attack occurred amidst a week of tension, sparked by the police's handling of the murder of university student Henry Nowak,which had already led to protests in Northern Ireland's capital. The following day, planned protests turned into riots, with mobs blocking streets, setting vehicles ablaze, and clashing wiTh police. The riots were characterized by organized, masked groups dressed in black, who too targeted local homes. Police, anticipating unrest, were on standby but were met with projectiles.

The First Minister condemned the rioters, stating that there is no place for masked thugs to cause wanton damage and disrupt the peace. She believes that rioters are exploiting genuine hurt and anger for their own purposes. These riots are more severe than those that followed the death of Henry Nowak, who died in police custody after being stabbed by a Sikh man





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Riots Belfast Sudanese Immigrant Beheading Attempt Protests Police Handling Henry Nowak Masked Groups First Minister

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