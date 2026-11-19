A neighbor reported two masked men trying to break into the Hollywood Hills home of Madison Beer, singer-songwriter and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s fiancée, but police found no evidence of a burglary.

A neighbor reported two masked men with backpacks trying to enter Madison Beer’s Hollywood Hills home Wednesday night, but LAPD found no evidence a burglary occurred.

The report comes amid a series of Los Angeles-area home break-ins, including at tennis star Sloane Stephens’ Sherman Oaks home. Police responded to a call Wednesday night from a neighbor stating that two men wearing backpacks and masks were attempting to break into the Hollywood Hills home of singer-songwriter A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said that the suspects had departed by the time officers arrived and no evidence was found that a burglary had occurred.in July via an Instagram post that drew 1.5 million likes in an hour.

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Beer purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom Hollywood Hills home from former child actor Ashley Tisdale-French in 2022. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is engaged to pop singer Madison Beer almost a year after they were first spotted together at a video shoot. Beer announced the news Tuesday on Instagram.with the Chargers, who notched their first victory of the season Monday after an 0-8 start.

The Chargers will host the New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.of U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday night. Police said the intruders entered the home after shattering a glass door and fled when people in the home confronted them. Later in the evening another break-in occurred at a Hollywood Hills home once owned by singer Katy Perry.

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Tennis star Sloane Stephens’ mansion hit by home invaders; arrests made after LAPD pursuit Intruders at Sloane Stephens’ house were scared off after someone inside the home called 911 and yelled about a gun. LAPD officers began a pursuit of a suspected burglary crew in a BMW that concluded 30 miles away in Gardena. Three suspects ran from the car and were eventually taken into custody.

“We made some arrests we believe are connected to the burglary and others,” LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said. Two other break-ins occurred Monday evening in Encino. On Petit Avenue, burglars shattered a house window before fleeing.

On Bergamo Drive a homeowner discovered smashed windows and suspects inside the house. Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group.

This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.