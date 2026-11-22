Masked immigration officers detained at least one person while boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, causing a distressing scene and delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight.

Masked immigration officers detained at least one person on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle as people were boarding Saturday, causing what Alaska Airlines called a"distressing" scene for passengers and employees and delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight.

Videos of the incident showed officers dragging away at least one person at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a woman screamed that her daughter is being taken and she has a work permit. It was not clear how many people were detained. Online flight data showed that Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which had been scheduled to depart at 8:10 a.m., was delayed.

Also read Port of Seattle, Alaska Airlines review ICE incident during boarding of Seattle-LA flight

Alaska Airlines said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," the airline said. "We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests. "in a statement that"masked ICE agents detained at least one passenger waiting to board an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac Airport. The masked agents forcibly dragged the individual off the jet bridge, taking them into custody.

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" The arresting officers wore unmarked jackets and khaki pants. Videos showed them struggling with someone on the ground as passengers surrounded by rolling suitcases looked on.at airports since the summer, especially targeting people who overstayed visas in the past. ICE sources told CBS News in July that the uptick in arrests stems from increased collaboration between ICE and the Transportation Security Administration.by ICE at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

, after attending a neuroscience conference, the school and her colleagues said. Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns"directly with the appropriate authorities.

" The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would"engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred. " Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, called the incident"just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics.

" "ICE is completely and totally out of control," Ferguson said in a statement. "Like many Americans, I'm outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. " Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said in a social media post that she was"disturbed by the reports of this detention at Sea-Tac," adding that her office was"working to gather more information on the situation.

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"last week found that ICE arrested 491,000 people in fiscal year 2026, a record, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests, also a record. Administrative arrests are those in which alleged undocumented immigrants are arrested for civil violations rather than criminal charges.

"For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out," Mr. Trump told"60 Minutes. ""But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out.

And there's a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes.

" Of his deportation policies, the president said:"I think it was too tough. A lot of people would say that it's great, but a lot of people think it's too tough. "