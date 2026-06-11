Masked Attacker Targets Bolton Imam's Family Home in Terrifying Arson Attack

A targeted arson attack on the home of a respected community imam in Bolton has left a family traumatized but safe, as neighbors and police rally in support.

A horrifying act of violence has shocked the residents of the Sharples suburb in Bolton after a masked individual carried out a targeted arson attack on the residence of a prominent community leader.

Security footage captured the chilling moment a man, concealed by a black helmet and a matching tracksuit, approached the family home of Imam Hassan Patel. The attacker began by igniting a fire on the driveway, using an accelerant to start the blaze. In a calculated move, the assailant then smashed a front window and used a can of propellant to spray flames directly into the interior of the house.

The sheer brutality of the act was evident as the perpetrator calmly executed the attack before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction and a family in terror. Inside the home, the situation was critical. While Mr. Patel was not present during the incident, his wife, four young children, and a nephew were trapped inside as the fire began to spread. The urgency of the moment forced the family members to act swiftly to prevent a catastrophe.

According to Umair Yusuf, the nineteen-year-old son of the imam, his mother, siblings, and cousin fought the flames using buckets of water and a garden hosepipe. This desperate effort managed to keep the fire from completely engulfing the property before the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.

Despite the successful containment of the fire, the emotional scars run deep, with the children and adults remaining deeply shaken by the narrow escape from what could have been a lethal event. The nature of the attack has led the family and local observers to believe that the crime was fueled by racial hatred. Umair Yusuf revealed that witnesses saw two individuals dressed in black on a motorbike circling the street.

One individual remained on the bike while the other carried out the attack with a level of calmness that suggested the act was premeditated and specifically targeted at the Patel household. Hassan Patel is a highly respected figure in the region, serving as a local imam and the principal for Islamic Education at the Taiyabah Masjid mosque and Islamic Centre in Bolton.

His role as a spiritual leader makes the targeted nature of the violence even more poignant, highlighting a disturbing trend of intimidation against community figures. In response to the incident, Greater Manchester Police have condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms. Detective Chief Inspector Mike Sharples emphasized that such acts of intimidation are entirely unacceptable and that no one should have to live in fear within their own community.

While police have clarified that there is no wider risk to the public, they have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents. The community has responded with an overwhelming wave of solidarity, with neighbors gathering to support the Patel family. This collective display of unity serves as a stark contrast to the hatred displayed by the attacker, as the neighborhood stands together against hate crimes and violence.

The police are currently appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the motorbike or the suspects to come forward to assist in the investigation





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