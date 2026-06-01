MASK Joins GI JOE and Transformers Universe

A 1980s franchise, MASK, has joined the GI JOE and Transformers universe, thanks to the creator of Invincible. MASK was a toy line that merged the best properties of GI JOE and Transformers, and it lasted for three waves before being discontinued.

A massive 1980s franchise has joined the GI JOE and Transformers universe, and it is all thanks to the creator of Invincible . The 1980s saw a surge in action-oriented toy lines, thanks to the success earlier in the decade of properties such as GI JOE : A Real American Hero and Masters of the Universe.

All of these toy lines were accompanied by a blitz of merchandise and tie-in media, including cartoons. Debuting in 1985, and manufactured by the now-defunct Kenner Toys, MASK merged the best properties of GI JOE and Transformers into one. Short for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, MASK tells the story of the agents of the titular group as they pushed back against Miles Mayhem and the forces of Venom.

Agents of MASK all piloted what appeared to be, on the surface, ordinary-looking vehicles, such as cars, trucks and motorcycles. Yet once 'activated,' these vehicles would deploy features such as wings or jet engines. MASK was the perfect synthesis of Transformers and GI JOE, and lasted for three waves, being discontinued by the end of the decade. A requisite animated series was produced, as were comics published by DC.

Today, the rights to MASK lie with Hasbro, who bought Kenner, putting them in the same house as GI JOE and Transformers. A revival was attempted in the mid-2010s, but it failed to catch on, and now Robert Kirkman is taking a crack at making MASK cool again. MASK is Joining Skybound's Energon Universe, and Its Debut on This Year's Free Comic Book Day Wow'd Fans





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MASK GI JOE Transformers Energon Universe Free Comic Book Day Robert Kirkman Skybound Entertainment Invincible

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Eradicator Joins McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers LineEntertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Read more »

JFK joins growing list of US airports to screen passengers for EbolaThe CDC announced that JFK airport would join the three other international airports that are screening arriving passengers for Ebola disease, an incurable infectious virus that broke out on May 15…

Read more »

KSAT joins dozens of local companies at San Antonio Sports Corporate CupKSAT joined several dozen local companies to compete in the San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup on Saturday morning.

Read more »

Blakeman joins ‘patriots’ Nick Shirley and NYC influencer Joe Sweeny for Canal Street cleanupRepublican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman visited Canal Street in Lower Manhattan Saturday to show solidarity for neighborhood residents and business owners plagued by illegal street vendor…

Read more »