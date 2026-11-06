Mashle Live-Action Film Set for March 19, 2027 Release in Japan

Mashle returns in 2027 with a live-action film opening in Japanese theaters on March 19 and a new anime season adapting the Divine Visionary Exam arc.

Mashle, the magical action-comedy manga created by Hajime Komoto, is set for a major revival in 2027. The series first debuted in Shonen Jump in January 2020, and new announcements confirm a live-action film that will arrive in Japanese theaters on March 19, 2027. A new anime season is also expected to return to the franchise after a long period of silence.

The renewed attention follows several recent developments that have emerged about the franchise. Shonen Jump's Mashle has been quiet for almost three years, but the latest details show the series preparing for two significant projects in the first half of 2027.

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Anime Season Returns With the Divine Visionary Exam Arc

The Mashle anime is set to return with a new season that picks up the story where the second season left off in March 2024. The upcoming season will adapt the Divine Visionary Exam arc, which had already begun to attract attention from fans before the new season was confirmed.

The arc follows the protagonist Mash Burnedead as he works through the challenges presented by the upcoming events. Adapting this storyline will bring the anime closer to the manga's original conclusion.

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The manga itself came to an end in 2023, shortly after the first season of the anime concluded. The first season was produced by A-1 Pictures and featured an opening theme that remains a favorite among fans. The second season arrived the following year, in 2024.

According to the available details, a fourth and final season of the anime could also be announced by the time the new season comes to an end. That possibility would give fans a clearer picture of how the adaptation will close.

Live-Action Film Details and Production Team

The live-action adaptation of Mashle will open in Japanese theaters on March 19, 2027, and the announcement also revealed the release date. Warner Bros. and Fuji TV are distributing the film, while CREDEUS is handling production.

CREDEUS has worked on live-action movie adaptations for some time, including the recent Sakamoto Days project. That experience makes the studio a fitting choice for a film of this kind.

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The most closely watched casting detail is that Mackenyu, who is known internationally for playing Zoro in Netflix's One Piece, has been revealed as the actor who will play the lead role of Mash Burnedead. The source notes that Mackenyu ended up looking even more like Zoro in the second season, which it describes as a fortunate outcome for the production.

Franchise Visibility and Shonen Jump's Shorter Model

Both upcoming projects are expected to give the Mashle manga a boost and bring more attention to the series. The franchise is especially relevant because Shonen Jump has shifted toward shorter manga runs and is more willing than ever to cancel series.

Mashle represents that shorter model while still offering a distinctive narrative. The manga emerged as an intriguing new leading shonen series and built a fan base that the anime and the upcoming film are now positioned to reach.

With the new anime season and the live-action film both scheduled for the first half of 2027, the franchise has a clear path to renewed visibility. Viewers who have followed the manga and the first two seasons can expect the story to continue on screen, while new audiences may discover the series through the film.