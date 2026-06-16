Masha Gets a New Family: How Animaccord Is Expanding Its 235 Billion-View Franchise

With 'Masha and the Three Bears' set to debut at Annecy, the studio behind the world's most watched cartoon is betting that a fresh take on parenting and folklore can win over a whole new generation.

The answer, it turns out, is somewhere entirely new — and that’s what has fans of the plucky, adventurous Masha buzzing ahead of the release ofAnimation Festival , with its first trailer expected to debut ahead of MIPCOM and Brand Licensing Europe in the fall.

A global rollout is planned for the second half of 2027, introducing audiences to three new characters — Senior Bear, Middle Bear and Junior Bear — and a narrative arc built around the universal themes of parenting and family.

“We spent a long time thinking about what story we wanted to tell next,” says Magdalena Weremiuk, chief commercial officer at Animaccord, which is based in Cyprus. “One thing we knew was that we had a strong foundation in reimagining folklore for modern families. That naturally led us to the classic story ofand, admittedly, we have always had a special affinity for stories about bears.

” The Masha character has her roots in folklore, but the new production also draws on popular culture.

“One of our references was, which inspired the dynamic of multiple caregivers looking after a child,” says Weremiuk. “We combined that concept with the traditional fairy tale and then developed distinct personalities for each bear. To build the comedy, we also looked at iconic father figures from film, includingwith Pierre Richard and Gérard Depardieu. We wanted contrasting parenting styles and comedic archetypes: the strict one, the fun one, the meticulous one, and the gentle, more emotional one.

Those differences became the foundation for both the humor and the character relationships. ” The first season will lean into relatable, everyday moments — “bedtime routines and haircuts to daily habits and life’s little adventures,” Weremiuk says.

“We turn these familiar experiences into comedy, creating entertaining stories that help children understand that parents’ requests often come from a place of care. Rather than teaching lessons directly, we tell engaging stories that families can recognize from their own lives and enjoy together. ”, the animated franchise launched in 2009 that follows an ever-curious little girl and the wise retired circus bear who becomes her unlikely companion.

Now in its ninth season, the franchise holds a Guinness World Record as the most viewed cartoon on YouTube, has earned 76 YouTube Creator Awards and has been translated into 47 languages. Parrot Analytics ranks it among the world’s top two most in-demand children’s shows and the No. 1 preschool program.

The new series required extensive research — into global children’s media, rival brands and what resonates across cultures — alongside trust in a creative team already proven in those markets.

“People bring different cultural backgrounds, perspectives, values and life experiences to the table, which allows us to look at stories from multiple angles,” Weremiuk says. “That helps us create narratives that feel authentic and specific, while still being universal enough for children and families around the world to connect with. ” The result, she argues, is comedy with no passport required.

“At the end of the day, the most universal humor comes from recognizable emotions and experiences. Children everywhere understand friendship, curiosity, mischief, imagination and family relationships. When a story is built around those shared experiences, humor naturally travels across borders. ” As the franchise has grown, so have its licensing ambitions.

Animaccord sees opportunities across toys, publishing, live experiences, fashion and brand collaborations.

“We are already seeing strong interest from partners across multiple markets, and a number of agreements are currently being finalized,” says Weremiuk. “While it is still too early to announce specific partners, our goal is to build a carefully curated licensing program that feels authentic to the new franchise and resonates with children and families. ”“Every family is different, and every parent has their own personality, strengths and approach,” says Weremiuk.

“What truly matters is the love, care and support you give your child. The series celebrates different parenting styles, but it also highlights what great parents have in common: They help their children feel loved, supported and safe. ” That sense of reassurance, Weremiuk adds, runs through every episode: “We hope families around the world will see themselves in these characters, laugh together, and be reminded that creating a home filled with love and security is what matters most.

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