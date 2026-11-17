Maserati and SAMANA COLLECTA unveil plans for a $1 billion luxury island off Dubai, featuring 840 residences, a floating restaurant, and ultra-exclusive villas opening in 2030.

Maserati has officially announced the development of Maserati Island, a $1 billion luxury private island destination located just off the coast of Dubai. This exclusive project is scheduled to open its doors to residents and guests in 2030, marking a significant expansion of the Italian automotive brand into the high-end hospitality and real estate sectors. The announcement confirms the detailed masterplan for this opulent enclave, which promises to redefine ultra-luxury living by combining automotive heritage with bespoke architectural design.

Maserati Island Masterplan and Residential Specifications

The comprehensive masterplan for Maserati Island reveals a sprawling estate designed to offer sweeping Italian-inspired landscaping and uninterrupted sea views. The development will feature a total of 840 branded residences, ensuring a high degree of exclusivity for its future inhabitants. These residences range from studios to four-bedroom configurations, with the first release comprising 232 units that include private pools.

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Designed primarily as a year-round residence, the island blends resort infrastructure with everyday living necessities. Every home is strategically oriented to provide extended sightlines that mirror the sensation of being behind the wheel of a Maserati. This design philosophy ensures that the visual experience from each residence remains consistent with the brand's automotive identity, offering a seamless transition between property and product.

Alongside the standard residences, the island will host seven ultra-exclusive water villas and two unique tree villas nestled within lush greenery. These premium structures are intended to cater to the most discerning global clients, offering unparalleled privacy and direct access to the coastal environment. The architectural approach emphasizes tactile leathers, sculpted wood, and dynamic silhouettes, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance throughout the property.

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Collaboration and Brand Identity Details

This ambitious project is created through a collaboration between Maserati and SAMANA COLLECTA, which is the newly launched ultra-premium real estate brand under SAMANA Developers. Santo Ficili, the Chief Executive Officer of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, emphasized that this initiative represents a crucial step in the journey that began with Casa Maserati. The collaboration aims to transform the vision of Italian luxury into an exclusive living experience that resonates with the Trident's global clientele.

The interiors of the residences and communal lounges are enriched by furnishings from the Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection. This partnership ensures that every detail, from lighting to textures, reflects the brand's commitment to beauty, passion, and attention to detail. Santo Ficili stated that Maserati's vision of luxury has always been distinctive, founded on elegance and Made in Italy excellence that the Trident has championed for over a century.

The project is designed to strengthen the bond with existing Maserati clientele while broadening the dialogue with an ever-expanding international audience. By bringing the Trident's identity to one of the most prestigious destinations in the world, the developers aim to create a property as unique and extraordinary as the cars themselves. This strategic move allows the brand to physically manifest its values in a tangible, luxurious environment.

Dining, Wellness, and Connectivity Infrastructure

The island's culinary and social center features a variety of high-end dining experiences, most notably a signature floating Italian restaurant. This unique eatery is complemented by a vibrant beach club that serves as a hub for social interaction and relaxation. The wellness and recreation spaces are equally extensive, including private beaches, a central lagoon, resort swimming pools, and holistic spas.

For those focused on fitness, the island offers indoor and outdoor fitness pavilions as well as a dedicated water-sports marina. These facilities are designed to support a healthy and active lifestyle for residents who wish to maintain their wellness routines while enjoying the coastal setting. The integration of these amenities ensures that the island functions not just as a residence, but as a complete lifestyle destination.

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Recognizing the needs of modern global families and entrepreneurs, Maserati Island includes purpose-built executive co-working lounges with ultra-high-speed connectivity. Curated everyday retail and concierge services are tailored to meet the professional and personal requirements of high-net-worth individuals. This infrastructure ensures that residents can work and live seamlessly without sacrificing convenience or productivity.

Connectivity and Future Development Phases

Maintaining a connection to the mainland is essential for the island's functionality. A dedicated luxury yacht shuttle service will operate between Maserati Island and mainland Dubai, turning the daily commute into a serene coastal voyage. This logistical arrangement ensures that residents can easily access the broader city while retreating to their private sanctuary at the end of the day.

The opening of Maserati Island in 2030 marks the beginning of a new era for luxury real estate in Dubai. With an estimated cost of one billion dollars, the project represents a massive investment in infrastructure and design. The developers have structured the release in phases, starting with the first 232 residences to establish the foundation of the community.

As the project moves forward, the focus remains on delivering a product that embodies the pinnacle of Italian design and automotive heritage. The combination of Maserati's brand prestige with SAMANA COLLECTA's real estate expertise creates a compelling value proposition for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity. The island will stand as a testament to the enduring appeal of the Maserati name beyond the automotive world.