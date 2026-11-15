Masashi Kishimoto Returns for New Naruto Manga at New York Comic Con 2026

Original creator Masashi Kishimoto returns to the Naruto franchise with a new manga announced at New York Comic Con 2026, joining Shueisha's broader expansion plans.

Original creator Masashi Kishimoto is returning to the Naruto franchise with a new manga project, a major announcement revealed during the New York Comic Con 2026 worldwide streaming panel held earlier this Fall. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has officially dropped a teaser for this significant creative comeback, confirming the artist's direct involvement in expanding the series' timeline.

Kishimoto's Creative Return Confirmed

This development marks the first time the original architect of the ninja world has been slated to write and illustrate new canonical material for the franchise in many years. The announcement serves as a focal point for Shueisha's broader strategy to release new manga, TV anime, video game projects, and other media properties over the next few years. While details remain sparse, the confirmation of Kishimoto's involvement signals a high-priority initiative by the publisher to engage its core fanbase with authentic storytelling.

Also read Naruto: Shadow Rising to Reveal Metal Lee's Mother and Rock Lee's Family

Naruto Shadow Rising Teaser Details

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, specifically Issue Number 50 of 2026, features a teaser titled Naruto: Shadow Rising. This promotional material highlights Kishimoto's return with a new manga story, though the specific narrative shape remains undisclosed. Industry observers speculate the project could take the form of a single one-shot story focusing on a specific period, such as the time before Naruto achieved the title of Hokage, or it might evolve into a multi-chapter miniseries.

Franchise Expansion Strategy

Shueisha is currently overseeing a massive expansion of the Naruto brand across multiple media platforms. In addition to the new manga, the publisher has confirmed several other high-profile projects in active development. These include a new crossover anime series, a trading card game set to hit retail shelves soon, a mobile game title preparing for its launch, and a new live-action feature film that is scheduled to enter production next year.

Advertisement

Timeline and Canonical Context

The decision to expand the timeline presents unique narrative challenges for the writing team. Franchise creators must navigate the established canon while introducing new events that do not interfere with existing sequel continuity. Over the years, the Naruto universe has grown so extensive that it has effectively become its own distinct timeline. The new project must balance these constraints while providing fresh content for long-time readers who have followed the characters through their entire journey.

Upcoming Announcements at Jump Festa 2027

More concrete information regarding the format, release schedule, and story length of the new manga is expected to surface later this year during Jump Festa 2027. This event will likely serve as the primary stage for revealing how Kishimoto plans to structure the new narrative arc. Fans anticipate that these upcoming announcements will clarify potential questions about the project's scope and its integration into the broader series mythology. The return of the original creator is viewed as a critical moment for the franchise's future direction.