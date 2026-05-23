MASAFUMI GOTOH REFLECTS ON CHANGING JAPAN MUSIC SCENE AND THE IMPACT OF SPACE ON MUSICIANSHIP

The passage describes the creation of a residential recording studio MUSIC inn Fujieda, where young musicians with high studio costs can make music without financial burden. The studio's impact on music production and the musician's creative process are discussed.

and new single 'Skins' in back-to-back months. Recorded entirely at MUSIC inn Fujieda, a residential recording studio built inside a 130-year-old renovated storehouse, the four-track EP shifts texture from song to song while serving as a showcase for the quality of the Shizuoka facility.

Season 3. The song reworks the feeling of an age of wavering values into a common sensibility that can be shared across conflict and division. Isaiah Rashad on Choosing Radical Acceptance With New Album 'It's Been Awful': 'S--t Happens to Everybody'Masafumi Gotoh (frontman, guitar): When young musicians are based in Tokyo, especially in the urban center, studio costs can be prohibitively high. Some places are expensive and cramped at the same time, which is a tough situation.

I wanted to create a more accessible space where people could really take their time making music, and that’s how MUSIC inn Fujieda came about. We used crowdfunding and a lot of people's support to get it finished, but once you're ready to actually run a studio, you need to do some test recordings. So I asked the other members of ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION to take on that role this time





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Music Studio Young Musicians Studio Costs Residential Recording Creative Space Accessibility Crowdfunding Music Production

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