The first images from the animated adaptation of Banana Yoshimoto’s novel comes ahead of the movie now scheduled to hit theaters in Japan in 2027.

master Masaaki Yuasa’s new studio, ame pippin, has revealed first look images and a clip from the highly-anticipated animated featureThe Hollywood ReporterThe second image shows both animated characters seated together at the roots of a tree, bonding over yakisoba, a Japanese stir-fried noodle dish.

Their friendship helps frame the story of Daisy, who, as a child, lost her mother, her only family, in an accident and now grieves that death. Studio ame pippin on Thursday“On a long, lonely night during the rainy season, she plays the recorder by herself. As if drawn by the sound, Dahlia appears and becomes the friend who supports Daisy through her isolation.

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Years later, while Daisy is living and working at her aunt and uncle’s yakisoba restaurant, a letter arrives from Brazil. It speaks of the mysterious connection between two lonely souls separated by distance and time,” a synopsis from the producers ofalso marks the first animated adaptation of books by Yoshimoto, a popular Japanese writer whose literary work has been published in 30 countries, with over seven million copies in print.adaptation, while production designer Tomotaka Kubo created the film’s settings that envelop Daisy and Dahlia’s time together.