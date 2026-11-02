Marysville SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest After Mother Threatens Daughter With Gun

Police arrest a Marysville woman after a SWAT standoff triggered when she threatened to shoot her daughter. Region 1 SWAT team deployed tactics to resolve the felony harassment situation.

A Marysville woman faced arrest Saturday evening following a tense police encounter that escalated into a SWAT standoff at her residence on the 8400 block of 74th Drive NE. The incident was initiated when the woman's daughter contacted 911 to report that her mother had threatened to retrieve a firearm and shoot her. The daughter managed to exit the home safely and met responding officers in a secure location nearby to provide critical details about the threat.

SWAT Response and Tactical Entry

The Marysville Police Department established a perimeter around the property after assessing the gravity of the reported threats. Officers determined they had probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony harassment involving threats to kill. Given the alleged mention of firearms and the potential danger to all parties, the department requested assistance from the Region 1 SWAT Team, a specialized unit that serves law enforcement agencies across Snohomish County.

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Preliminary intelligence indicated that the woman had multiple firearms registered to her name. To secure the scene and locate these weapons, law enforcement obtained a search warrant before initiating a tactical entry. The Region 1 SWAT team deployed a flashbang distraction device, which generated a loud bang that neighbors in the vicinity reported hearing. This explosive device was used to disorient the suspect and create a safe window for the team to advance on the home.

Tactical personnel utilized an armored rescue vehicle, specifically a BearCat, to breach the front door of the residence. This heavy equipment allowed officers to force entry while maintaining protection against potential gunfire or physical resistance. The use of such specialized machinery underscored the high level of risk the police department perceived during the initial stages of the negotiation and entry process.

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Custody and Seizure of Firearms

Following the tactical breach and subsequent negotiations, the suspect walked out of the house into the front yard. She was taken into custody without further incident or physical altercation. The smooth resolution of the standoff allowed officers to immediately proceed with a thorough search of the property, which led to the discovery of multiple firearms inside the home.

Following her arrest, the woman was transported to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked into the system. Police confirmed that all firearms found during the search were seized as evidence. The presence of these weapons validated the initial concerns raised by the daughter and justified the extensive tactical response deployed by the SWAT team.

Community Impact and Safety Measures

Law enforcement rerouted traffic in the neighborhood temporarily to ensure the safety of residents and allow emergency vehicles clear passage. While the standoff created disruption, officials reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community. The situation was contained entirely within the perimeter of the specific residence on 74th Drive NE.

Authorities used the incident to remind residents of available resources for domestic violence situations. The Marysville Police Department highlighted that help is available 24 hours a day for individuals experiencing abuse or threats. They encouraged anyone affected by domestic violence to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 for immediate support and referrals to local programs in Washington.