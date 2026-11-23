Marysville Police rescued 30 cats and two dogs from a home with lethal ammonia levels and waste. The owner faces 44 charges after 12 animals were found dead.

The Marysville Police Department executed a critical animal rescue operation that resulted in the removal of 30 cats and two dogs from a single residence. Investigators discovered 12 deceased felines inside the property, which was contaminated with hazardous waste and dangerous levels of ammonia. This enforcement action concludes a complex investigation initiated last month by community service officer Joie Mette.

Discovery of Severe Environmental Hazards

Officer Mette initiated the inquiry after observing a dead cat in the yard and noticing flies clustered on the interior of the windows. Concerned for potential human welfare, she requested a patrol check, which revealed no residents but confirmed severe animal distress. The interior of the home was completely saturated with feces, creating an environment where ammonia levels exceeded safe breathing limits for both humans and animals. The Marysville Fire Department hazmat team confirmed that sensors maxed out in the front foyer, indicating a life-threatening atmosphere.

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Rescue Operations and Medical Treatment

Responders shut off the power and secured the scene while Officer Mette obtained a search warrant to document evidence. Over approximately six hours, she recovered 11 dead cats, with one additional corpse found later by volunteers. The 30 surviving cats were trapped over the course of a month and are currently receiving care through a network coordinated by the Community Cat Coalition. The two dogs were immediately transported to an animal shelter for medical attention. Rescuers noted that while the cats had serious skin issues delaying spay procedures, nearly all displayed affectionate behavior suitable for adoption.

Innovative Tracking of Missing Kittens

Volunteers employed advanced tracking methods to locate missing kittens, fearing the cats were too unsocialized for placement. They fitted lactating mother cats with tracking collars, utilizing their natural pheromones and calls to lead rescuers to hidden offspring. This strategy was successful twice, allowing volunteers to recover all scattered kittens. Officer Mette expressed awe at the technical skill of the volunteers, noting that this method recovered infants that would otherwise have been lost in the hazardous environment.

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Legal Charges and Property Owner Response

The woman in her sixties who lived at the property returned during the evidence collection but has not been arrested. Officer Mette intends to submit 12 felony and 32 misdemeanor charges for animal neglect and abandonment to Snohomish County prosecutors. The owner stated that the situation had become unmanageable. Mette noted a bizarre inconsistency in the owner's living standards, as she kept her clothes in vehicles outside while allowing animals to remain in the contaminated house. She did not provide a coherent explanation for this discrepancy when questioned by authorities.

Health Impacts and Future Outlook

Officer Mette described the scene as the worst she has ever encountered, reporting that she and a detective suffered burning eyes and chest discomfort for several days. The severity of the neglect highlights the urgent need for specialized hazmat response in animal welfare cases. The rescued cats continue to recover in foster homes, with their transition to permanent adoption expected to proceed smoothly once their skin conditions are treated.