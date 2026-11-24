Lindsey Doerr vanished from her Accident, Maryland, home in November 2023. Three years later, Maryland State Police and family volunteers continue searching the wooded region for the type 1 diabetic whose insulin was left behind.

Maryland police and Lindsey Doerr's family are marking the third anniversary of her disappearance with a renewed plea for information and a $5,000 reward. Lindsey Doerr vanished from her trailer in Accident, Maryland, in November 2023, and investigators now believe she is still located within the surrounding wooded area. The case has drawn sustained attention from local authorities and community members who refuse to let the search go cold despite the significant passage of time since the initial report.

The Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack took the missing persons report from Lindsey Doerr's mother, Robin Doerr, on November 11, 2023. Robin Doerr, who operates a small store in Addison, Pennsylvania, had traveled to the Accident property to check on her daughter. She discovered the heat was turned off and Lindsey was missing from the residence, triggering an immediate and widespread search effort across Garrett County.

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Detective Sergeant Ted Bell of the Maryland State Police stated that the final known sighting of Lindsey Doerr occurred on November 4, 2023, at 8:57 a.m. Family hunting trail cameras captured the image showing her wearing a blue tank top and black pants while carrying golf clubs. Authorities have verified this footage as the last time she was seen, noting that she had a known habit of taking golf clubs on her walks in the woods.

Lindsey Doerr was a type 1 diabetic at the time of her disappearance, and critical medical supplies were left behind in the trailer. Her wallet and insulin were found in the residence, indicating she did not plan to be away for an extended period. Marilyn Holliday, Lindsey Doerr's aunt and the family spokesperson, confirmed that her niece had intended to visit a pharmacy for more insulin and purchase a new cellphone before vanishing.

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The terrain where Lindsey Doerr disappeared is heavily wooded and treacherous, filled with steep ravines and creek bottoms that have complicated all recovery efforts. During the first organized search on November 16, 2023, authorities deployed aviation divisions, cadaver dogs, and special operations personnel. Investigators located a coat belonging to Lindsey along the path between the trailer and the trail camera location during these early operations.

Marilyn Holliday revealed that Lindsey had exhibited paranoid behavior in the months leading up to her disappearance. She had expressed fear that someone was targeting her and suspected that her phone and other devices were being bugged. Lindsey no longer had a phone at the time she vanished, which aligns with her stated intention to buy a new one before the incident occurred.

Nicole Skidmore, a lifelong acquaintance of Lindsey Doerr from Garrett County, played a pivotal role in the search efforts. She learned of the disappearance through a Facebook post by Robin Doerr on November 11, 2023, and immediately began searching the outskirts and areas Lindsey previously frequented. Nicole worked with Lindsey's aunt Marilyn Holliday after college and noted that Lindsey was actively trying to turn her life around before the incident.

The golf clubs mentioned in the initial sighting were later discovered on a neighboring property, a significant distance from the primary search zones. Detective Sergeant Ted Bell noted that these items were found far from where the trail camera picture was taken or where the first couple of searches were focused. This detail has helped investigators map the potential area where Lindsey might have traveled after being seen.

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Three years later, Lindsey remains missing, with Maryland State Police maintaining that she is likely still in the woods. Detective Sergeant Ted Bell expressed a strong belief that Lindsey has not left the area, citing gut feelings and the lack of evidence suggesting she traveled far. The search has been hampered by the difficult geography and the passage of time, which has degraded potential physical evidence.

The personal toll of the unresolved case continues to affect those involved. Nicole Skidmore continues to drive past the property regularly, using the opportunity to remember Lindsey and keep her memory alive. The community remains united in its support, with Marilyn Holliday and Robin Doerr refusing to give up hope despite the slim chances of finding her alive.

Lindsey's family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to her location. Lindsey Doerr was 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black pants. She would be 42 years old today.

Anyone with information regarding Lindsey's disappearance is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101. The family believes that someone in the hunting community might find something in the woods, maintaining hope that answers will eventually come for the missing woman.