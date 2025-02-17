Maryland Terrapins Soar Past Iowa Hawkeyes with Dominant 101-75 Victory

The Maryland Terrapins showcased their explosive offensive firepower and relentless defense, leading them to a decisive 101-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night. Despite trailing at halftime, Maryland's second-half surge solidified their position as a top contender in the Big Ten conference and a serious threat in the NCAA tournament.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie led the charge with 26 points, while Rodney Rice and Derik Queen each contributed 18 points. Selton Miguel added 17 points, and Julian Reese completed the impressive offensive display with 16 points.This dominant win propelled Maryland's overall record to 20-6 and a 10-5 mark in the Big Ten conference, further cementing their position as a top contender within the league. The victory also extended their undefeated home record to a remarkable 15-1, highlighting their dominance on their own court. The Terrapins' consistent and multifaceted play, characterized by a potent offense and a solid defense, has positioned them as a serious threat to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Many analysts now consider Maryland a legitimate Final Four contender, as their performance on both ends of the floor has made them a formidable force as the tournament approaches. Maryland's recent surge in success places them among the teams to watch closely as the season enters its final stages. Notably, Maryland's 101 points scored against Iowa marks its highest scoring output as a member of the Big Ten conference. With this victory, Maryland becomes the sixth team from the Big Ten and the 23rd overall to be considered a lock for the NCAA tournament. The Terps currently boast a 20-6 (10-5) record and have earned six Quad 1 wins. They hold a perfect record with winning marks in both Quad 1 and Quad 2 categories, signifying their ability to compete against the toughest opponents.





