Maryland Terrapins Dominate Iowa Hawkeyes in High-Scoring Affair

The Maryland Terrapins secured a convincing victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, setting a new record for the highest-scoring first half in a Big Ten game this season. The Terrapins' impressive shooting and strong second-half performance led them to a commanding 101-75 win.

The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins secured a dominant victory on Sunday, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes with a final score of 101-75. The game showcased an intense first-half battle, resulting in the highest-scoring opening half of any Big Ten game this season. Iowa initially led 51-47 at the break, propelled by their exceptional shooting performance, connecting on over 57 percent of their shots. However, Maryland matched their intensity, shooting nearly 62 percent from beyond the arc and 56.

7 percent from the field. Senior guard Selton Miguel started strong, sinking four of his first six three-point attempts. The Terps initially established a nine-point lead, but Iowa countered with a 7-0 run to regain the advantage. Freshman center Derik Queen, who had been scoring 20-plus points in his previous two games, struggled in the first half, managing only 4 points on 1-of-3 shooting. A key factor in the first half was Iowa's bench, which outscored Maryland's 17-0.The second half witnessed Maryland's resurgence, spearheaded by Rodney Rice, who ignited an 8-0 run. The Terrapins then unleashed a devastating 26-4 run, building a 15-point lead with just under 14 minutes remaining. All five starters reached double figures in points, and the lead swelled to a maximum of 31 points. Maryland ultimately secured a commanding 101-75 victory, improving to 20-6 overall and 10-5 in Big Ten play. This win also extended their impressive home record to 15-1, solidifying the Xfinity Center as one of the most challenging environments in college basketball.The Terrapins' next test comes on Thursday, February 20, when they host USC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1.





