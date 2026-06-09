Maryland Mother Convicted of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter After Faking Kidnapping Report

A Maryland mother has been convicted of killing her 3-year-old daughter after she faked a kidnapping report for the child. Randle was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, neglect and assault in connection to the death of her daughter.

A Maryland mother, 32, has been convicted of killing her 3-year-old daughter after she faked a kidnapping report for the child. Randle was found guilty of first-degree murder , two counts of child abuse , neglect and assault in connection to the death of her daughter.

The investigation began when Randle reported that her daughter was kidnapped by an unknown white male at gunpoint in New Castle County. However, authorities determined that her version of events were false, and she was charged in connection with her disappearance. The next day, Dinkins' emaciated body was found wrapped in plastic inside a suitcase. It was determined that she was killed on June 9, 2025, at a home where Randle's boyfriend, Britten, 44, lived.

Randle was accused of beating her daughter at least 20 times until she collapsed. Britten then performed CPR on Dinkins, but was unable to revive her. After the couple concluded that Dinkins was dead, they drove her home and placed her body in a suitcase. Randle and Dinkins left the suitcase on their basement steps overnight, and she allegedly asked her boyfriend to send the suitcase somewhere else the following day.

The investigation led to the recovery of human remains in a vacant lot in North East. A positive identification of the remains is pending autopsy results by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Randle's sentencing hearing will take place in October, and if she receives the maximum penalty, she could be sentenced to life in prison without parole





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Maryland Mother Kidnapping Report First-Degree Murder Child Abuse Neglect And Assault

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