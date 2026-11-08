Maryland Governor Wes Moore Military Service Disputed by Former Supervisor

Former Army Major Gottschling challenges Gov. Wes Moore's combat claims, citing discrepancies in his Bronze Star and paratrooper status during Afghanistan deployment.

A former U.S. Army officer who supervised Maryland Governor Wes Moore during his deployment to Afghanistan has publicly challenged the governor's accounts of his military service, urging him to be truthful about his specific role and rank. The dispute centers on conflicting narratives regarding whether Governor Moore served as a paratrooper who led soldiers in direct combat operations or held a different position within the brigade.

Direct Challenge From Former Supervisor

Gottschling, who served as a field artilleryman with the rank of major during the deployment, was also the brigade's fire support coordinator and Moore's direct supervisor. In comments made to the press, Gottschling stated that while Moore's service was good, it was disingenuous for him to claim he led paratroopers in combat or engaged in direct action activities in a combat zone. He emphasized that Moore was a valued member of the brigade staff but explicitly noted that he was not a paratrooper.

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Discrepancies In Training And Records

The controversy extends to the details of Moore's pre-deployment training, which the governor has described in his 2015 book, "The Work," as consisting of months of preparation with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. However, Spotlight found no Army records substantiating this account. Instead, official records place Moore in Military Police training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for much of the brigade's train-up period.

Gottschling confirmed that although Moore is airborne qualified, he neither trained with the brigade before deployment nor conducted training jumps. He acknowledged that Moore served with the 82nd in Afghanistan as an attached Army reservist, but clarified that Moore was not in jump status, did not receive jump pay, and was not in a parachutist's position. Prior to this service, Moore was not qualified in any Army branch and would have been ineligible for such training under Army regulations.

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Bronze Star Claim And Official Defense

Governor Moore has previously faced scrutiny regarding his military record and has defended his position by stating that he has nothing to hide. The current questioning arises amid specific discrepancies regarding his Bronze Star claim. Moore claimed he received the medal years before it was formally awarded, a statement he previously described as an honest mistake. These inconsistencies have intensified the focus on the accuracy of his public accounts of his time in Afghanistan.

Implications For Public Trust

The remarks from Gottschling highlight the tension between personal narratives of service and official military documentation. As Moore continues to serve as Maryland's governor, these revelations regarding his combat experience and awards may influence public perception of his background. The detailed breakdown from his former supervisor provides a specific counter-narrative to the claims made in his book and public statements, leaving the question of exact military contribution under intense examination.