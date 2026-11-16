“I can tell you that Toby Meister did not know Wes Moore or coordinate any tactical operations with him.”

Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore published an inaccurate account of the death of a fellow soldier killed in Afghanistan and was dubbed a “f–king liar” by veterans who doubt he even knew the war hero, a new report said.

Moore — a 48-year-old potential presidential contender — wrote in his 2015 memoir that he wept over the death of comrade Army 1st Sgt. Tobias “Toby” Meister while at his own grandfather’s funeral Dec. 17, 2005,Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue holds a meet and greet with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in West Hampton, NY.

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“Inside that casket, I also saw Toby,” Moore wrote, referencing his grandfather’s funeral and his “friend” Meister in his autobiography “The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters,” according to the report. Meister’s widow, Alicia Meister, told the outlet she has heard from many soldiers and dignitaries — including former President George W. Bush — in the wake of her husband’s death.

But she said she never heard from Moore — who was reelected to a second term in the Annapolis executive chamber earlier this month and isa 2028 White House run — or heard his name mentioned as a friend of Toby’s until last week, when she spoke with Spotlight on Maryland. Sgt. Tobias “Toby” Meister was killed near Asadabad, Afghanistan, when an improvised explosive device detonated during a combat patrol on Dec. 28, 2005.

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“I’ve never personally heard from him,” Alicia Meister said. “I don’t know who is. I don’t recall my late husband ever talking about him. ” After the interview, the military widow said, Moore called to offer his respects before Spotlight published its piece.he joined the Army at age 17 and left a finance career to serve as a director of information operations in Afghanistan when he was in his late 20s.

Army Lt. Col. Patrick “Pete” Munster told Spotlight that he was with Meister during his final moments. Munster remains close to Alicia and her and Meister’s adult son Will.

“Toby Meister was one of the best young leaders I’ve ever met,” Munster said. “He had the universal respect of every military member he encountered. “The roadside bomb that hit his vehicle was powerful and might have killed him instantly, but I ran to his vehicle and held Toby, and if he was still alive, I held him as he died,” Munster said.

Munster told the outlet that he thinks Moore fabricated knowing Toby and also disputed accounts that the now-governor coordinated tactical operations with him, an opinion reportedly also held by his then-supervisor, retired Lt. Col. James “Jamie” Gottschling.

“I can tell you that Toby Meister did not know Wes Moore or coordinate any tactical operations with him,” Munster flatly told Spotlight. “Why would we coordinate any tactical movements with a brigade headquarters more than 200 miles away and with an information operations officer? ” he said.

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“I don’t have any f–king idea who Wes Moore is,” Munster said. “If what you read to me is really from a book that this guy wrote, it makes him a f–king liar. ” Retired Marine Cpl. Gary Wayne Epperson — who earned a Purple Heart after suffering wounds in the same attack that killed Toby — told Spotlight he also doubted his comrade knew the future governor.

“I don’t see how Toby could have known Moore, and it doesn’t make sense that he would have been doing route coordination with him,” Epperson said. Moore did not respond to more than two questions from the outlet about the alleged scandal, according to the article. For her part, Alicia said she offered Moore grace about the discrepancy and suggested that perhaps “trauma” was a factor in the inaccuracy.

“I don’t know how to feel about it because I don’t know what his intentions were,” Alicia said. “I’m not sure why he picked Toby to feature. Other soldiers were killed where my husband was, too. Moore’s office did not respond to a Post request for comment, nor did Alicia Meister.

Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue holds a meet and greet with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in West Hampton, NY. Sgt. Tobias"Toby" Meister was killed near Asadabad, Afghanistan, when an improvised explosive device detonated during a combat patrol on Dec. 28, 2005.