Maryland prosecutors dropped state charges against Arthur Lundeen, citing federal jurisdiction over the American Airlines in-flight assault. Lundeen faces federal trial in July 2027.

Arthur Lundeen, a 67-year-old resident of Tucson, Arizona, has had state assault charges dismissed by Maryland prosecutors just hours before his scheduled court appearance. The legal dismissal comes in the wake of a severe incident aboard an American Airlines flight that traveled from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark earlier this year.

Maryland authorities determined that the alleged offenses occurred while the aircraft was airborne, placing the case under exclusive federal jurisdiction rather than state law. Consequently, Lundeen will not face the original disorderly conduct and second-degree assault charges filed in Maryland for the incident that occurred in September.

Also read Supreme Court Lets Stand Maryland Sensitive Places Gun Ban

Federal Indictment Sets 2027 Trial Date

While the state charges have been dropped, Lundeen is not free from legal consequences as he faces serious federal indictment. He was charged in October with assaulting and interfering with flight crew members and attendants during the chaotic mid-air event.

The federal case against Lundeen is currently scheduled to proceed to trial in July 2027. This timeline indicates that the legal process will continue for several more years as federal prosecutors build their case regarding the alleged violence on the commercial airliner.

Advertisement

Passengers Describe Violent Mid-Air Struggle

The incident aboard the American Airlines flight escalated rapidly, leading to an emergency diversion to Baltimore. Fellow passengers described a frightening sequence of events that began with disruptive verbal outbursts and quickly turned physical.

Richard Olenick, a passenger on the flight, stated that a flight attendant initially attempted to calm Lundeen down but was unable to control the situation. The confrontation intensified when Lundeen allegedly grabbed his seatmate by the throat, prompting other travelers to intervene.

Retired law enforcement officer Juan Mejia, who was also aboard, witnessed Lundeen attacking the passenger seated next to him. Mejia recalled seeing Lundeen with his hands on the neck of the person to his right, which prompted him and Olenick to step in.

Improvised Restraints Used on Aboard Passenger

As Lundeen resisted control, the struggle became increasingly violent, with Mejia claiming the suspect bit him repeatedly on the hand and forearm. Olenick and Mejia used their body weight to pin Lundeen down while they sought additional means to restrain him.

Advertisement

A flight attendant provided zip ties to help secure the suspect, but Lundeen continued to fight and pulled his hands free from the restraints. The passengers were then forced to use duct tape to secure him more firmly to his seat, including restraining his head to prevent further biting and headbutting.

Jonathan Cahn, the author and Messianic rabbi seated next to Lundeen, described a terrifying transformation in the suspect. Cahn noted that Lundeen changed from a friendly demeanor to a violent state in a split second, appearing as if something had taken him over.

Lundeen Claims Memory Loss From Alcohol

Lundeen later told a court in September that he has no recollection of the alleged outburst, attributing his behavior to drinking two vodka and orange juice cocktails, known as screwdrivers. He reportedly expressed shock when the allegations were read aloud in court.

'I don't remember any of what happened,' Lundeen stated, adding, 'Oh my God. What a mess. I don't remember any of it.' The passengers kept Lundeen restrained for the remainder of the journey until the aircraft made its emergency landing in Baltimore, where authorities took custody of the suspect.