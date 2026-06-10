Maryknoll Residence Sold to Nevada-Based Group for Over $40 Million

The century-old Maryknoll Residence in Los Altos, California, has been sold to a Nevada-based group for over $40 million. The property features 57 rooms, including 54 with in-suite bathrooms, and a range of amenities.

The century-old Maryknoll Residence in Los Altos , California, has been sold to a Nevada -based group for over $40 million. The property, described as a 'bucolic haven,' is situated on a 29.2-acre site next to Interstate 280.

The buyer, Saint Therese Holdings, is linked to Nichole Shanahan, an attorney and entrepreneur with ties to Silicon Valley. Shanahan's organization, Bia-Echo Foundation, aims to accelerate social change and establish a fair and equitable society. The Maryknoll Residence was originally built in 1926 as a housing site for students attending St. Joseph's Seminary and was later redesigned as a retirement home for church missioners.

The property features 57 rooms, including 54 with in-suite bathrooms, as well as a commercial kitchen, large chapel, and various other amenities. Shanahan, who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including her role as vice presidential running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024.

The sale of the Maryknoll Residence marks a significant transaction in the Los Altos real estate market, with the property fetching a purchase price of $43 million, according to documents filed with the Santa Clara County Recorder's Office. The property's unique blend of outdoor arcades and indoor corridors creates a 'mini-village' feel, making it an attractive and historic property in the South Bay area





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Maryknoll Residence Los Altos Nevada Saint Therese Holdings Nichole Shanahan Bia-Echo Foundation Sergey Brin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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