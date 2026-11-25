Maryann Castle alleges Morgan Freeman declined to help her family after fleeing abuse, leaving three grandchildren at risk of eviction in Michigan.

Maryann Castle, the former partner of Morgan Freeman's son, states that the Academy Award-winning actor has refused financial assistance for her family, leaving three young grandchildren vulnerable to homelessness in Michigan. The 48-year-old administrative assistant claims she urgently requested $5,000 to cover rent and avoid eviction, but received a firm denial through the actor's business representation.

Castle Details Denied Financial Requests to Actor

Maryann Castle, who was married to Saifoulaye Freeman for 13 years, asserts that she repeatedly reached out to her former father-in-law for emergency aid after falling behind on housing payments. In July 2024, Castle sent an email directly to Morgan Freeman, asking for help securing a new home and vehicle after her previous car broke down, while their children sought safety from alleged domestic violence.

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When Castle did not receive a response from the 89-year-old actor, she escalated her requests to his New York-based business advisor, who manages his professional communications and affairs. She informed the advisor that her family was just one week away from being evicted from their modest home, emphasizing the critical need for immediate financial intervention to prevent displacement.

The business advisor responded to Castle in October, confirming that Morgan Freeman had received all of her messages but stating clearly that there was nothing he would do at this time. Castle interpreted this silence as a deliberate disregard for her children's welfare, noting that her only goal was to provide a safe and secure environment for her kids without relying on public agencies.

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Escape from Alleged Domestic Abuse in Michigan

The desperate situation stems from Castle's departure from her marriage to Saifoulaye Freeman, a 65-year-old man she alleges subjected her to years of physical, mental, and verbal abuse. On November 3, 2023, Castle executed a secretive escape plan with the help of her adult sons, including Khaleed, who was previously shown in family photos with Morgan Freeman in California.

Castle woke her children at dawn after Saifoulaye left for dialysis treatment, giving them only 15 minutes to evacuate the Coopersville, Michigan residence. They had to disable security cameras allegedly installed by Saifoulaye and left behind essential items, including Castle's driver's license, fearing that any delay would expose them to further harm from their father.

The family initially sought refuge in a domestic violence shelter, where Castle finally broke the news to her youngest children, Zaharah, Aaliyaah, and Abdullah. She reassured the three minors, aged six, eight, and 14 respectively, that they were entering a better life, and they expressed happiness about the change despite the trauma of leaving their home behind.

Current Housing Crisis and Legal Aftermath

Despite successfully fleeing the abusive environment, the family now faces a new crisis as their emergency housing assistance nears expiration. Castle reports that she fell behind on rent for their previous Michigan home, and despite her pleas for Morgan Freeman to intervene with the $5,000 payment, she was left to navigate the eviction process alone.

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The situation highlights the complex family dynamics following Castle's divorce from Saifoulaye Freeman in 2024, which concluded their long marital union. Castle maintains that her repeated attempts to contact Morgan Freeman were driven solely by the need to protect her children from the cycle of poverty and instability that often follows domestic violence survivors.

As Castle continues to advocate for her family's housing stability, the refusal from Morgan Freeman's office remains a significant point of contention. The actor's business team confirmed receipt of all communications but declined to provide any monetary support, leaving Castle to secure alternative resources for herself and her grandchildren.