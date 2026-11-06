Mary Stavin spotted in Los Angeles ahead of acting comeback

Former Miss World and James Bond actress Mary Stavin makes a rare public appearance in Los Angeles with husband Nicholas Wilcockson as she prepares for a new TV role.

Former Miss World 1977 winner and actress Mary Stavin made a rare public appearance on Thursday in Los Angeles alongside her husband, Nicholas Wilcockson. The 69-year-old Swedish-born star, who has been a fixture in the entertainment industry since her teenage years, was seen enjoying a casual afternoon outing that offered a glimpse into her current life away from the spotlight.

Stavin, who remains best known for her role in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill and her victory in the international beauty pageant, kept a low profile during the outing. She dressed in a casually chic ensemble consisting of gray camouflage jeans, an army-green jacket, and a loose-fitting off-white blouse. The look was completed with shiny silvery boots featuring low heels, while her blonde hair was styled to frame her face, partially shielded by sunglasses.

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Public Appearance Details in Los Angeles

The 66-year-old businessman Nicholas Wilcockson accompanied Stavin on this Thursday afternoon sojourn. He dressed down in dark trousers, a navy sweater that matched his blue sneakers, and a colorful button-down shirt. The couple's appearance marked one of the few times Stavin has been photographed in public in recent years, highlighting the private nature of her life since her peak fame.

Career Highlights and Bond Film Legacy

Stavin first captured global attention at age 20 when she won the Miss World title in London in 1977. Born in Orebro County, Sweden, in 1957, she transitioned from being a physical training student to becoming a modeling and acting icon. Her film career includes memorable roles opposite Roger Moore in two James Bond franchises.

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Her first foray into the Bond series was a non-speaking background role as an Octopussy Girl in the 1983 film Octopussy. She returned to the franchise in A View to a Kill in 1985, playing Kimberley Jones, an MI6 agent who assisted Bond on a mission to Siberia during the pre-credit sequence. In this film, she piloted a British mini-submarine disguised as an iceberg, a scene that drew significant acclaim and led Roger Moore to describe the experience as many men's dream in his 2012 autobiography Bond on Bond.

Acting Roles and Media History

Beyond her Bond appearances, Stavin built a diverse acting portfolio. She starred in horror films such as House in 1985 and Open House in 1987. She also took on supporting roles in The Opponent (1988), Alien Terminator (1988), and Howling V: The Rebirth (1989). Additionally, she snagged the female lead in the 1988 action flick Strike Commando 2 and starred in the Italian action-war film Born to Fight in 1989, directed by Bruno Mattei.

Her personal life also drew considerable media scrutiny during the 1970s and 1980s. Stavin had high-profile romances with British football stars, including Don Shanks from 1978 to 1982 and George Best from 1982 to 1985. The couple was featured in an exercise album as part of the Shape Up and Dance series released in the UK between 1982 and 1984. She was briefly married to actor Steve Jamieson in the late 1980s and later had a five-year relationship with cameraman William Holdsworth.

Upcoming Projects and Career Comeback

Despite the passage of time, Stavin is poised to return to the screen. She is preparing to make an acting comeback in an upcoming television series, signaling a new chapter in her long career. This announcement follows her rare public appearance, suggesting that the former beauty queen is re-engaging with the public eye and the entertainment industry after years of relative seclusion.

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The contrast between her current casual attire and her sultry image from the 1970s and 1980s underscores the evolution of her public persona. As she prepares for her next role, fans and media alike are watching closely to see how her return will be received. The upcoming series represents a significant milestone for Stavin, bridging her historic legacy in beauty and film with her continued presence in modern television.