Mary Shelley's Tragic Life Inspired Frankenstein and the Kind Hearted Monster

Mary Shelley endured personal tragedies that shaped Frankenstein. Explore how her life influenced the original kind hearted and philosophical creature concept in literature.

Author Mary Shelley endured a lifetime of profound personal tragedy that fundamentally shaped the creation of her Gothic masterpiece Frankenstein. The narrative surrounding her life is marked by an egregious excess of heartache that began before her own birth with the death of her mother Mary Wollstonecraft a dedicated women's rights advocate who passed away from childbirth complications. Shelley herself faced near death from bleeding during a miscarriage and witnessed the tragic loss of three of her four children with her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley who did not survive past their early childhood years.

Personal Tragedy Shaped Literary Legacy

The accumulation of loss in Shelley's life includes the suicides of her half sister and Percy Bysshe Shelley's first wife which occurred within a few months of each other. These devastating events culminated in Shelley becoming a widow at the young age of twenty four years old. This context of deep sorrow provides the foundation for understanding why society has spent two centuries connecting the dots between the literary work and the author's own experiences with grief and abandonment.

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Original Creature Philosophy and Education

The most famous visual imagery of the Monster comes from the Universal Studios 1931 movie directed by James Whale and starring Boris Karloff. Karloff's timeless performance evokes compassion as the character processes pain and fear like a guileless toddler despite his unsettling strength and guttural growls. This interpretation captures some emotional depth but remains completely disconnected from the psychological complexity found in Shelley's original text where the antagonist possesses a scholar's keen mind and a poet's eloquent heart.

Victor Abandonment and Social Persecution

Victor Frankenstein his inventor and essentially his father immediately abandons the Creature in a fit of horrified revulsion after its creation. The being begins his miserable life stumbling through the world like an eight foot tall newborn who is terrified helpless and utterly alone. He discovers how to fend for himself by learning to eat fruit and vegetables and teaches himself how to read and speak multiple languages without any formal instruction or parental guidance.

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World Cruelty Warps Innocent Into Murderer

The Creature is aware of humanity's unwavering patterns of abominable persecution and learns cruelty because the world instructs him in those ways starting with his absent father's rejection. Victor does not try to compassionately nurture his son and fails to spare the Creature the dignity of a name using only variations on it vile insect and abhorred devil instead. Faced with neither mercy nor reprieve the Creature comes to loathe himself as much as the man who condemned him to eternal loneliness and unjustified rage.

Final Arktic Desolation And Lasting Impact

The Creature's justified rage explains his murderous rampage while his desire for a companion to sit in the darkness with him remains a plea for acceptance rather than destruction. After Victor tears the bride's unfinished body back into pieces and subsequently dies the Creature's ruined heart is shattered by his final loss. He resigns himself to hopelessness and vows to die by self immolation before walking back out onto the arctic ice and vanishing into the ice forever.