Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Republican Dan Sullivan in Alaska's Senate race, securing the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff and giving her party the majority.

Democrat Mary Peltola has won Alaska's US Senate race, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan to flip the seat and give her party its ninth victory of the midterm elections. Official ballot counts confirm that Peltola secured 50 percent of first-place votes to Sullivan's 46 percent on Tuesday, enough to clear the 50 percent threshold and avoid additional rounds under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system. This decisive win establishes a commanding 56-44 Senate majority for Democrats.

Peltola Secures Victory With 50 Percent Share

The election result marks a significant shift in the political landscape, as Peltola defeated the sitting Republican senator in a tightly contested race. Peltola won 50 percent of first-place votes to Sullivan's 46 percent on Tuesday, enough to clear the 50 percent threshold and avoid additional rounds under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system. This immediate majority ensures the election concludes without a second round of voting, a common occurrence in states utilizing ranked-choice systems when no candidate initially exceeds the half-vote mark.

Also read Mary Peltola Is Now About 20 Votes Away from Turning Alaska’s Senate Seat Blue

Donald Trump had won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but voter frustration with the high cost of living and the state's strong independent political streak put it back in play for Democrats. Despite the Republican lean in recent presidential cycles, the local focus on economic pressures allowed Peltola to overcome the incumbent's traditional advantages. The result stands as a testament to the volatile nature of Alaskan politics, where independent voters often determine outcomes in statewide races.

Legal Inquiries Into Voting Integrity Continue

The race concluded amid serious legal allegations and criminal investigations regarding the participation of third candidate Dan J. Sullivan Jr., a retired schoolteacher running as an independent. Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered a state investigation into the allegations and has said it was examining anything that could resemble perjury, following claims that Sullivan Jr. was recruited to confuse voters who supported the incumbent senator. Republicans alleged that Sullivan Jr. was recruited to confuse voters who supported the incumbent senator and unsuccessfully sought to remove him from the ballot, arguing he was not a good faith candidate.

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Reports indicated that Peltola's campaign had helped recruit Sullivan Jr. into the race, a claim that Peltola's campaign denied any involvement. The Justice Department also launched a criminal investigation into possible wrongdoing, with US Attorney General Todd Blanche describing the reported recruitment effort as fraud. The department has sent more than 140 subpoenas, letters and notices in its investigation, Reuters previously reported, though those actions do not indicate guilt. Two other candidates were on the general-election ballot: Republican Gerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, and Dan J. Sullivan Jr.

Democrats Hold Largest Majority Since 2009

Peltola's win gives Democrats their largest majority since 2009 which, combined with securing the House of Representatives, sets up two years of possible deadlock between Congress and President Donald Trump. The flip of the Alaska seat, along with eight other contests, shifts the balance of power in Washington for the next legislative term. Democrats now hold 56 seats against Republicans' 44, providing a supermajority in several procedural votes but still facing a divided government.

Following the media projections, Peltola released a statement on X emphasizing her commitment to Alaskan interests. As a lifelong Alaskan who has dedicated my career to serving our state, there is no greater honor than having Alaskans' support in our fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first, Peltola said on X after media projected her victory. The victory cements her position as the new representative for Alaska in the United States Senate.

Political Implications For Upcoming Congress

The outcome of this race is the final uncalled race in the Senate, bringing the entire chamber's composition into focus for the upcoming session. With the Senate majority secured, Democratic leaders can advance legislative priorities that were previously blocked by Republican opposition. However, the divided government structure means that significant policy changes will require bipartisan cooperation or specific procedural maneuvers to pass.

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Republicans had hoped to retain the seat, viewing it as a potential key to controlling the chamber or at least maintaining a blocking minority. The loss of this seat, combined with other losses, leaves the party in a minority position for the first time in recent years. The focus now shifts to how the new Senator Peltola will navigate the legislative landscape and represent Alaskan voters in federal debates over defense, healthcare, and economic policy.