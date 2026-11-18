Mary Peltola has been called the winner of Alaska's U.S. Senate race by the Associated Press, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. As the first Alaska Native and first Democrat elected to the Senate in Alaska since 2008, Peltola's victory remains unofficial pending the state's final ballot count and certification process. The race is subject to ongoing recounts, potential court challenges, and a pending federal criminal investigation, with Sullivan yet to concede.

Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate race, defeating two-term Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, according to a race call by The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The call ends the suspense of a count that stretched on from election night, November 3. It does not end the process. In the coming weeks, Alaska will finish counting, certify the result and open a window for recounts and court challenges. The Justice Department's appeal over the race and a federal criminal investigation are still pending.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Seat, Defeats Republican Dan Sullivan

And Sullivan has not conceded. Peltola, a Yup'ik Democrat and former congresswoman, received 50.1 percent of first-choice votes to Sullivan's 45.8 percent, with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted, according to the AP, which called the race at 10:19 p.m. Eastern time. She becomes the first Alaska Native elected to the Senate and the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alaska since 2008.

The AP declares a winner only when there is "no scenario that would allow the trailing candidate to close the gap," a test that can be met before a state finishes counting. Here is what still has to happen. What Happens Wednesday?

Alaska's Final Ballot Count and Ranked-Choice Tabulation Wednesday is the last day the state will count absentee ballots mailed from outside the U.S. Once they are in, the Division of Elections will run ranked-choice rounds in any race where no candidate has a majority.

"The RCV tabulation will start sometime after 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed on KTOO," Steve Kirch, a spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Elections, told Newsweek Tuesday night. That is 9 p.m. Eastern time. Viewers can follow along on KTOO, the public station that has carried the count before.

When Will Alaska Certify Peltola's Win? Key Dates The result stays unofficial until the state certifies it. Under the schedule the division shared with Newsweek, key dates are: Will Dan Sullivan Concede? Not yet.

On Monday, a day before the call, Sullivan's campaign said it would let the process run its course "until every legal vote is counted and certified" and promised to say more by the end of the week. Peltola's campaign had already claimed the race.

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"There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race," it wrote on X last week. Can Sullivan Request a Recount in Alaska? Yes, within limits. A candidate must request a recount within five days of state certification.

The state pays only in very close races, those separated by less than 0.5 percent of the vote. Otherwise, the candidate who asks for the recount covers the cost. What Happens to the Justice Department's Lawsuit? The Justice Department sued Alaska election officials on October 22.

The suit turned on a single scenario: Sullivan losing, but by fewer votes than his namesake received. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired Petersburg schoolteacher, also appeared on the ballot. If the senator would have won had every vote for Sullivan Jr. gone to him instead, the department asked the court to block certification of the result while investigators determined whether those voters had meant to choose the senator.

On October 30, it asked the judge to order every ballot ranking the namesake set aside. Republicans have accused Democrats of recruiting Sullivan Jr. as a spoiler, which the Peltola campaign has denied. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the suit on November 1, two days before the election.

She ruled that the federal government lacked standing, that setting ballots aside would violate voters' right to a secret ballot, and that the relief the department wanted was infeasible because many Alaskans had already voted. The department appealed the same day to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A separate criminal investigation continues. President Donald Trump has kept up the pressure.

In a November 5 Truth Social post, he argued that votes for the senator's namesake should be handed to the "REAL Dan Sullivan.

" On November 10, he called the contest a "Rigged Election. " Can Alaska's Governor Block Certification? On October 29, Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, ordered a state investigation into Sullivan Jr.'s recruitment and would not commit to certifying a Peltola win. But "the governor plays no role in the state certification process," Jeff Feldman, a University of Washington law professor, told Newsweek.

Under state law, that job belongs to the director of the Division of Elections. Dunleavy leaves office December 7. When Will Mary Peltola Be Sworn In? Senators elected this fall begin their terms when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, under the 20th Amendment.

Until then, Sullivan remains Alaska's junior senator. For two weeks, Alaska counted by mailbag and bush plane while the country waited. The call came Tuesday night. The paperwork, the deadlines and the court fights come next.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Steven Frank and Tony Phillips. Mary Peltola has won Alaska's U.S. Senate race, defeating two-term Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, according to a race call by The Associated Press on Tuesday night. The call ends the suspense of a count that stretched on from election night, November 3. It does not end the process.will finish counting, certify the result and open a window for recounts and court challenges.

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The Justice Department's appeal over the race and a federal criminal investigation are still pending. And Sullivan has not conceded. , a Yup'ik Democrat and former congresswoman, received 50.1 percent of first-choice votes to Sullivan's 45.8 percent, with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted, according to the AP, which called the race at 10:19 p.m. Eastern time.

She becomes the first Alaska Native elected to the Senate and the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alaska since 2008. What Happens Wednesday? Alaska's Final Ballot Count and Ranked-Choice Tabulation Wednesday is the last day the state will count absentee ballots mailed from outside the U.S. Once they are in, the Division of Elections will run ranked-choice rounds in any race where no candidate has a majority.

"The RCV tabulation will start sometime after 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed on KTOO," Steve Kirch, a spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Elections, toldTuesday night. That is 9 p.m. Eastern time. Viewers can follow along on KTOO, the public station that has carried the count before.

December 7:Peltola's campaign had already claimed the race.

"There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race," it wrote on X last week. Yes, within limits. A candidate must request a recount within five days of state certification. The state pays only in very close races, those separated by less than 0.5 percent of the vote.

Otherwise, the candidate who asks for the recount covers the cost.on October 22. The suit turned on a single scenario: Sullivan losing, but by fewer votes than his namesake received. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired Petersburg schoolteacher, also appeared on the ballot. If the senator would have won had every vote for Sullivan Jr. gone to him instead, the department asked the court toof the result while investigators determined whether those voters had meant to choose the senator.

On October 30, it asked the judge to order every ballot ranking the namesake set aside. Republicans have accused Democrats of recruiting Sullivan Jr. as a spoiler, which the Peltola campaign has denied. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the suit on November 1, two days before the election.

She ruled that the federal government lacked standing, that setting ballots aside would violate voters' right to a secret ballot, and that the relief the department wanted was infeasible because many Alaskans had already voted. The department appealed the same day to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A separate criminal investigation continues. President Donald Trump has kept up the pressure.

In a November 5 Truth Social post, he argued that votes for the senator's namesake should be handed to the"REAL Dan Sullivan.

" On November 10, he called the contest a"Rigged Election. "to certifying a Peltola win. But"the governor plays no role in the state certification process," Jeff Feldman, a University of Washington law professor, told. Under state law, that job belongs to the director of the Division of Elections.

Dunleavy leaves office December 7. Senators elected this fall begin their terms when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, under the 20th Amendment. Until then, Sullivan remains Alaska's junior senator. For two weeks, Alaska counted by mailbag and bush plane while the country waited.

The call came Tuesday night. The paperwork, the deadlines and the court fights come next.