Democrat Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska's Senate race, becoming the first Alaska Native and first Democrat since 2008 to hold the seat.

Former Democratic Representative Mary Peltola has officially won Alaska's U.S. Senate race, unseating two-term Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan in a historic upset that flips a seat in a state Trump carried in his last three presidential runs. The Associated Press called the race two weeks after Election Day, making it the final Senate contest to be decided this cycle. With her victory, Democrats will hold 56 seats in the upcoming Congress, a significant gain for the minority party.

Peltola captured 50.1% of the vote compared to Sullivan's 45.8%, with more than 95% of ballots tallied. Preliminary results showed Peltola had more votes than the other three candidates combined, suggesting other candidates did not act as spoilers. Her victory marks the first time Alaska has elected a Democrat to the Senate since Mark Begich in 2008. She will also be the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate, a milestone for the state's Indigenous population.

Also read Mary Peltola Is Now About 20 Votes Away from Turning Alaska’s Senate Seat Blue

Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for its general election, but Peltola won a majority of Alaskans' first-place votes, meaning no ranked-choice calculation was needed. Trump won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, making Peltola's win a notable deviation from recent presidential trends. The cost-of-living argument had special salience in rural Alaska, where groceries and gas can be double or triple the cost elsewhere, driving many voters to support Peltola.

The race was heavily impacted by controversy surrounding a second candidate named Dan J. Sullivan. A New York Times report revealed that Peltola's team was involved in efforts to recruit this former school teacher to siphon votes from the incumbent. The U.S. Justice Department had filed a lawsuit asking for certification of Peltola's victory to be withheld until it could be determined whether voters were confused or misled due to the presence of Decoy Dan on the ballot.

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The Justice Department plans to appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit, which sought to block the certification of the Alaska Senate race if Sullivan lost. The judge in that case concluded that such a court order would clearly violate Alaskan voters' right to a secret ballot. The department said in a statement that Alaskan voters deserve a fair election, not to be misled in an attempt to rig outcomes. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy also ordered an investigation into the scheme, describing it as an organized effort to manipulate Alaska's elections.

Peltola is from Bethel, a western Alaska hub city of about 7,000 not connected to the state's limited road system. She campaigned mostly on themes Democrats around the United States focused on, including affordability, healthcare costs, and accusing Republicans of flagrant corruption. She also pitched herself as the candidate who would crack down on industrial-scale pollock fishing in the Bering Sea, an issue that propelled her to statewide prominence in her first U.S. House race in 2022.

Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran elected to the Senate in 2014, is a strong advocate for augmenting the military and Coast Guard's presence in Alaska. He is a steadfast ally of Trump, who flew to Wasilla last month and held a rally to boost his candidacy. But Trump's approval ratings in Alaska and nationally have plunged since 2024, driven largely by opposition to the Iran war and angst over high prices.

Super PACs aligned with Republicans and Democrats spent more than $2 million on ballot composition efforts in Alaska this year, sometimes to elevate people who don't live in Alaska, including a federal inmate in New York. Ballot stacking and promoting spoilers are generally legal in Alaska and have been relatively common, but the Trump administration and incumbent Sullivan claimed that the goal of Dan J. Sullivan's candidacy was to trick voters. Peltola managed to flip the state's at-large U.S. House seat following the death of long-serving GOP Rep. Don Young in 2022, raising her statewide profile.