Mary Peltola Sues Alaska Over Absentee Ballot Access Amid Tight Race

Democrat Mary Peltola filed a lawsuit against Alaska election officials to access rejected absentee ballot data. The suit seeks transparency as the Senate race remains undecided with a narrow margin separating Peltola and Dan Sullivan.

Democrat Mary Peltola has initiated legal action against Alaska election officials, seeking immediate transparency regarding absentee ballots rejected during the closely watched U.S. Senate race. The filing, submitted on Friday, argues that access to these records is essential to verify that eligible votes are accurately counted and to protect the integrity of an election that has been intensely contested since before Election Day.

The lawsuit targets the Alaska Division of Elections, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom, and Director of Elections Carol Beecher. Peltola's campaign, Alaskans for Mary, asserts that it cannot ensure lawful votes were properly counted without knowing the specific identities and rejection reasons for questioned ballots. This legal move comes as the race remains too close to call, with approximately 600 votes separating Peltola from Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan.

Also read Alaska Senate candidate ‘Decoy Dan’ Sullivan has intimate ties to Mary Peltola donor

Ballot Rejection Details and Legal Timeline

The core of the dispute involves data that Peltola's team claims is necessary to monitor the counting process. The campaign states that the state's refusal to release these records prevents them from determining whether votes for the Democratic candidate were improperly rejected. This inability to verify the counting mechanism is central to the request for emergency relief, including a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

The legal chronology indicates that the campaign first requested these records from each regional office of the Division of Elections on October 27. When no response was received, additional correspondence demanding the records by 4:00 p.m. on November 5 was submitted. The lawsuit notes that the request to immediately provide the records was declined during telephonic conferrals and email exchanges on that same day, prompting the swift filing of the lawsuit.

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State Defense of Confidentiality and Processing Burdens

Alaska's Department of Law, which represents the state officials, defended the denial of access by citing long-standing policies of confidentiality. The department stated that the information is preliminary, subject to change, and not yet available to affected voters. Consequently, the Division does not distribute these records separately or allow observers to retain them during the current processing phase.

Officials argued that releasing preliminary information in the manner sought by the lawsuit would create additional administrative burdens during ballot processing. They further warned that such transparency could delay the timely counting of votes, a critical concern given the approaching certification deadlines. The state maintains that it has protected this specific category of information for years and intends to ask the court to continue that protection.

Narrow Margin and Pending Overseas Votes

The outcome of the Alaska Senate race hinges on a small number of ballots, particularly those sent by mail or flown in from remote communities. As of Saturday morning, over 20 percent of the votes remained uncounted, with Peltola holding a narrow lead at 48.2 percent to Sullivan's 47.9 percent. The race serves as a high-stakes example of how minor vote discrepancies can determine federal office outcomes in close margins.

Alaska will continue to accept ballots from overseas voters until November 18. This deadline provides a window for additional votes to be counted, potentially shifting the already slim margin between the two candidates. The urgency of Peltola's lawsuit is tied directly to this timeline, as each day that the requested records are withheld reduces the opportunity to ensure qualified voters have their ballots counted before certification.

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Broader Context of Election Litigation and Challenges

This legal challenge occurs against a backdrop of significant federal and state-level election disputes. The Justice Department previously sued Alaska election officials last month to block the certification of the race if the incumbent lost, arguing that votes for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. might have influenced the result. However, a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit on November 1, two days before Election Day.

Similar legal posturing is visible in Mississippi, where Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith is preparing for potential litigation regarding provisional ballots. Hyde-Smith's lawyers, Lex Political, sent letters to election officials in all 82 Mississippi counties on November 5, demanding that provisional ballots be set aside to verify eligibility. These parallel actions highlight a trend of candidates seeking early legal frameworks to manage ballot disputes.

Meanwhile, in a different legal development in California, the Trump administration abandoned a federal lawsuit against the state over approximately 20,000 mail-in ballots cast by individuals suspected of being non-U.S. citizens. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the withdrawal on Friday, characterizing the move as a victory for the state following a series of court defeats for the federal government. These varied legal maneuvers underscore the complex and often contentious nature of modern election administration.

Newsweek contacted Alaska's Department of Law, as well as the campaigns for Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan, for comment by email on Saturday morning. The final resolution of the Alaska race and the legal questions surrounding ballot transparency will likely depend on the court's response to the emergency relief request and the final tally of overseas ballots received before the November 18 deadline.