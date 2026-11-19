Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Sen. Dan Sullivan to become the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate, continuing her historic representation as the first woman and Alaska Native in Congress.

Mary Peltola has notched another first after defeating Sen. Dan Sullivan in the race for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat. The Democrat is slated to become the first Alaska Native to serve in the Senate when she’s sworn in Jan. 3, after becoming the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress — and the first woman to represent Alaska in the U.S. House — when she won a special election in 2022.

She was elected following the death of the late Rep. Don Young, a Republican who held the seat for nearly half a century. Peltola will be joining Democrat Peggy Flanagan in the Senate. Flanagan, who will represent Minnesota, became the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate , following the results of this month’s elections.

Also read Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race, Giving Democrats 56-Seat Majority

Alaska Native leaders this week called Peltola’s victory historic and said it has been a long time coming.

“It’s a dream that a lot of us had,” said Willie Hensley, a co-founder of the Alaska Federation of Natives 60 years ago. “I think she’ll give great hope and inspiration to young people like herself who came out of a village, and who can see that anything is possible,” said Hensley, who lost a House race to Young in 1974, after receiving 46% of the vote.

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Peltola, a Yup’ik who grew up in rural communities in Western Alaska including Bethel, said in an interview Wednesday that her victory is meaningful for all Alaskans. Julie Kitka, the former longtime president of the Alaska Native Federation, said Peltola made history with her win.

“I think Alaskans are going to get a chance to see how hardworking and diligent Alaska Native leaders are for the state, and that they care not just about the Native community, but about the entire state and the well-being of everybody,” Kitka said. “So it’s pretty exciting. ” “I congratulate Senator Sullivan for all the things that he’s accomplished in his terms,” Kitka said.

“We worked on an awful lot of projects together, and I know some of the things that he did were really important to the state. But I congratulate Mary for making history. ” Peltola campaigned heavily in rural Alaska Native communities, flying to dozens of villages and addressing important rural issues such as wasteful salmon bycatch by ocean-going trawlers and high heating fuel prices caused by the war in Iran.

Rural regions of the state heavily favored Peltola, often by a 2-1 margin or more, helping propel her to victory. Peltola represented the Bethel region when she served in the state House between 1999 and 2009. During her time in the Legislature, she led the Bush Caucus, bringing together lawmakers representing communities in Alaska off the road system and building a reputation as someone who can work across party lines.

She was elected to a full term in the U.S. House in 2022 after winning the special election, but lost the seat to Rep. Nick Begich, a Republican, in 2024. Emil Notti, the first president of the Alaska Federation of Natives in 1966, narrowly lost to Young in 1973. Notti said that her victory shows that the Alaska electorate votes “for ability, not party or race.

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” “This is progress, and I’m happy to see it,” Notti said.

“She’ll do a good job. ” Ana Hoffman, a longtime Peltola friend and president of the Bethel Native Corp., said Peltola’s win makes her “extremely hopeful. ” “The relatability that she brings is unique, and the diversity that she’s going to bring into the Senate is is what we need more of across America,” she said. Hoffman said that Peltola’s victory is an inspiration for rural youths.

She remembers seeing kids filming themselves with their phones and saying, “I’m Mary Peltola and I approve this message. ” “They saw themselves in her, and I thought that was just powerful,” Hoffman said.

“By her believing in herself, she helps us believe in ourselves as Alaskans. ”