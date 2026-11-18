“I think there is still a case as to whether he was paid,” Comer said of the alleged recruitment of the second Dan Sullivan.

Democrat Mary Peltola could still face legal scrutiny over her victory in Alaska's Senate race, despite winning an outright majority of the vote, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Tuesday night.

Speaking to NewsNation's Kate Pavlich, the Kentucky Republican acknowledged that Peltola's win could complicate the Trump administration's legal challenge to the election.

Also read Mary Peltola Widens Lead in Final U.S. Senate Race as Ballots Counted in Alaska

“The Democrats had a great night, unfortunately. She got over 50 percent, which is something that I think will probably create issues for the Department of Justice,” Comer said.

“Peltola clearly tried to deceive voters in Alaska by recruiting ‘decoy’ Dan,” he added, repeating claims made by a former Peltola staffer that operatives aligned to the Democratic candidate spent months looking to recruit a candidate that could siphon votes away from the incumbent. That person was a retired teacher from Petersburg, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., according to reporting by The New York Times, whom Senator Dan Sullivan’s allies repeatedly accused of being a bad-faith candidate trying to confuse voters.

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Peltola has denied involvement in efforts to recruit the namesake challenger to the incumbent. President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to file a lawsuit last month over concerns about voter confusion involving the two Sullivans, seeking to block the certification of the race’s results if the number of votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. could have changed the outcome. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge on November 1, but the Trump administration appealed.

“I think there is still a case in this as to whether or not he was paid money, and who all knew about it, and the extent of the conspiracy,” Comer said. However, with Peltola securing more than 50 percent of the vote and avoiding the need for ranked-choice tabulation, Comer said he is “confident” she will be seated in the Senate.

The Associated Press projected Peltola’s victory on Tuesday, calling the result of the race two weeks from Election Day. The Alaska native received 144,302 or 50.1 percent of first-choice votes, while Sullivan had 131,844, or 45.8 percent. Gerald Heikes, a drywall contractor who ran as a Republican, followed with 6,105 , or 2.1 percent of first-choice votes. The much-talked about Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. had 4,760, or 1.7 percent, of votes.

“From Juneau to Utqiagvik, the message from Alaskans is clear: the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska,” Peltola said in a statement released after AP called the race. Sullivan has not yet conceded. On Monday, when Peltola was inching closer to the majority required to win the race outright, the Republican senator’s campaign said it would let the process run its course “until every legal vote is counted and certified.

” His campaign said Sullivan will have more to say by the end of the week. Democrat Mary Peltola could still face legal scrutiny over her victory in Alaska's Senate race, despite winning an outright majority of the vote, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Tuesday night.

“The Democrats had a great night, unfortunately. She got over 50 percent, which is something that I think will probably create issues for the Department of Justice,” Comer said.

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“Peltola clearly tried to deceive voters in Alaska by recruiting ‘decoy’ Dan,” he added, repeating claims made by a former Peltola staffer that operatives aligned to the Democratic candidate spent months looking to recruit a candidate that could siphon votes away from the incumbent. , whom Senator Dan Sullivan’s allies repeatedly accused of being a bad-faith candidate trying to confuse voters.

President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to file a lawsuit last month over concerns about voter confusion involving the two Sullivans, seeking to block the certification of the race’s results if the number of votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. could have changed the outcome.

“I think there is still a case in this as to whether or not he was paid money, and who all knew about it, and the extent of the conspiracy,” Comer said. However, with Peltola securing more than 50 percent of the vote and avoiding the need for ranked-choice tabulation, Comer said he is “confident” she will be seated in the Senate.

The Associated Press projected Peltola’s victory on Tuesday, calling the result of the race two weeks from Election Day. The Alaska native received 144,302 or 50.1 percent of first-choice votes, while Sullivan had 131,844, or 45.8 percent. Gerald Heikes, a drywall contractor who ran as a Republican, followed with 6,105 , or 2.1 percent of first-choice votes. The much-talked about Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. had 4,760, or 1.7 percent, of votes.

“From Juneau to Utqiagvik, the message from Alaskans is clear: the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska,” Peltola said in a statement released after AP called the race. Sullivan has not yet conceded. On Monday, when Peltola was inching closer to the majority required to win the race outright, the Republican senator’s campaign said it would let the process run its course “until every legal vote is counted and certified. ”