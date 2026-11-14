Mary Peltola Projected to Defeat Dan Sullivan in Alaska Senate Race

NBC News projects Mary Peltola will win the Alaska Senate seat, ending Dan Sullivan's tenure. Analysis shows Sullivan cannot bridge the vote gap via ranked choice tabulation or first-choice margins.

Democratic challenger Mary Peltola is on track to win the United States Senate seat in Alaska, rendering incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan's retention of the position increasingly improbable. An analysis by the NBC News Decision Desk confirms that Peltola leads by a margin of 3.7 percentage points, equating to slightly more than 10,000 votes, with 96% of the expected vote already tabulated. This lead positions her to win either through an outright majority of first-choice votes or via the state's unique ranked-choice voting system if no candidate initially surpasses the 50% threshold.

Alaska Ranked Choice Voting Mechanics Explained

Alaska employs a ranked-choice voting system that fundamentally alters how votes are counted and redistributed during close elections. Under this process, if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote in the initial tabulation, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their ballots are transferred to the remaining candidates based on the voter's second-choice preference. This elimination and redistribution cycle continues until one candidate achieves a majority. If a voter has not ranked any of the remaining candidates, their ballot is considered exhausted and removed from the final count.

Also read Mary Peltola’s path to winning Alaska Senate race outright

Wednesday serves as the critical deadline for Alaska election officials to receive final mail-in absentee ballots. Because the state reports vote totals unevenly, the final batch of mail-in ballots is expected to be processed and reported in early next week. Should the race remain unresolved after these ballots are counted, the Alaska Division of Elections is scheduled to conduct the ranked-choice tabulation on November 18. If Peltola can secure over 50% of the total vote before that date, the complex redistribution process will be bypassed entirely.

Peltola Leads Through First-Choice and Redistribution

Recent voting data indicates that Peltola holds a decisive advantage in both first-choice preferences and potential ranked-choice transfers. On Friday night, Peltola captured 58% of the newly reported votes, a strong showing that suggests she could surpass the 53.8% threshold of remaining ballots required to win outright. This performance aligns with her consistent strength in recent vote reports and suggests that the outright majority scenario is highly probable.

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For Senator Dan S. Sullivan, the path to victory has narrowed significantly. An examination of the tabulated ballots reveals that Sullivan faces an uphill battle in both potential avenues for reversing the outcome. The first path involves winning a substantial portion of the remaining first-choice votes, while the second relies on gaining enough redistributed preferences during the ranked-choice phase to close the gap. Current data suggests both avenues are largely closed to the Republican incumbent.

Sullivan Cannot Bridge the Vote Gap Mathematically

To win via first-choice votes, Sullivan would need to capture approximately 92% of the remaining 12,000 outstanding ballots to tie with Peltola. This requirement represents a 46-point swing from his current performance, a statistical anomaly that far exceeds his showing in any previous batch of counted ballots. On Friday night, Sullivan secured only 38% of the newly reported votes, making a first-choice victory mathatically implausible given the small volume of ballots left to count.

The second path for Sullivan relies on the ranked-choice redistribution process, but analysis of the Cast Vote Records for the more than 270,000 tabulated ballots indicates this strategy is effectively impossible. There are currently 11,300 ballots with first-choice votes for candidates other than Peltola and Sullivan, such as Republican Gerald Heikes, who placed third. While Sullivan benefits from some transfers, particularly from Heikes supporters, a large percentage of these ballots are exhausted. Specifically, over 45% of voters who ranked Heikes, Dan J. Sullivan Jr., or a write-in candidate did not rank either major candidate as a later choice.

This ballot exhaustion drastically reduces the pool of available votes. Even if the number of third-party first-choice votes rises to approximately 12,000, Sullivan would need to win roughly 93% of the redistributed votes to overcome the 10,400-vote deficit. However, maintaining current exhaustion rates, only about 6,600 ballots will actually be redistributed to the top two finishers. If Sullivan remains more than 6,600 votes behind Peltola after all ballots are counted, he cannot catch up through the ranked-choice process.

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Next Steps for Election Certification and Projection

The NBC News Decision Desk will continue to assess the remaining mail-in absentee ballots as they arrive to determine when to officially project the winner. If the vote margin remains larger than the number of potentially redistributable ballots, the outcome will be determined by the initial first-choice count. Alternatively, if the race remains too close, the final determination will rest on the ranked-choice tabulation scheduled for November 18 by the Alaska Division of Elections. Regardless of the method, the current trajectory strongly favors Peltola to succeed Senator Sullivan.