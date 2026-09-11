Peltola leads Sullivan by 2,517 first-choice votes in Alaska Senate race

Democrat Mary Peltola expanded her lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan to 2,517 first-choice votes as Alaska's too-close-to-call Senate race awaits another ballot count Tuesday.

Democrat Mary Peltola expanded her lead over Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan to 2,517 first-choice votes after Alaska election officials released another batch of ballots Monday, leaving one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races still uncalled.

Mary Peltola Expands Senate Lead

The Monday drop added nearly 5,000 ballots and marked a sharp shift from the razor-thin 637-vote Peltola edge that had held for days after the Nov. 3 election. Another batch of results is expected Tuesday night, with more counts due Friday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 18. As of Tuesday midday Eastern time, Peltola stood at 48.6% with 106,321 votes, while Sullivan had 47.5% with 103,804 votes under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system.

Also read As Senate orientation begins, Peltola and Sullivan wait for race results

Roughly 75 to 76% of the expected vote is in, with tens of thousands of early, absentee and questioned ballots still to be counted. Neither candidate has reached the 50% threshold needed to win outright on first-choice votes. The race has been punctuated by the Decoy Dan scheme reported by The New York Times. Republican Gerald Heikes sits at 2.2% with 4,865 votes, and independent Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. has 1.7% with 3,651 votes.

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Under Alaska's system, if no candidate reaches a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest finisher is eliminated and ballots transfer according to voters' rankings until one candidate surpasses 50%. The other Dan Sullivan would likely be the first eliminated, which could help Peltola break 50%. Peltola campaign manager Cheryl Bruce said in a statement that after every vote is counted it is clear Mary Peltola will be elected Alaska's next United States Senator.

Bruce cited Anchorage and Chevak and said the overwhelming margin further strengthened Mary's path to victory. She added that Peltola looks forward to continuing her relentless fight to lower costs and put Alaska first in the United States Senate after all votes are counted. Sullivan and President Donald Trump have both suggested that if Peltola does not reach 50% and ranked-choice voting goes to rounds two or three, the Republican would absorb secondary voting strength in the system. Gov.

Governor Calls Voting Process Confusing

Mike Dunleavy described the state's process in a Sunday interview as very confusing and a slow system. He pointed to significant ballot dumps expected Friday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 18. Dunleavy has continued an investigation into the Decoy Dan candidacy of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., which some Republicans allege was intended to siphon votes from the incumbent. The governor said the Division of Elections and the Department of Justice are reviewing related questions.

We're still in the process of bringing in votes and counting votes, Dunleavy said Sunday. And we are in the midst of investigations as to determine if there was any wrongdoing, especially anything that might resemble perjury or a misrepresentation of individual's intent on how they wanted their candidacy to be placed on the ballot. In the U.S. House race, incumbent Republican Nick Begich holds a clear first-choice edge at 49.1% to independent Bill Hill's 40.7%.

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Close Results in Alaska State Races

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins continues to hold a substantial lead in the open governor's race with 49.6% of the vote, compared to Republican Bernadette Wilson at 28.9%. If Kreiss-Tomkins does not receive more than 50% of the first-choice vote, that race will also be determined by ranked-choice tabulation. Some legislative races remain tight.

Independent Joy Beth Cottle leads Republican Harmony Tomaszewski by 43 votes in a two-way race for a Fairbanks state House seat vacated by Tomaszewski's husband, Frank Tomaszewski, who is in line to win a state Senate seat. In an Eagle River state House race, Republican Ken McCarty leads fellow GOP candidate Gina Wall by 16 votes. Leaders in the state House and Senate formed largely Democratic bipartisan majority coalitions shortly after Election Day.

In another close contest, a slim majority of voters continue to oppose a repeal of ranked choice voting, open primaries and campaign finance rules aimed at unmasking donors. No on Ballot Measure 2 leads by roughly 9,500 votes, 52% to 48%. Monday's update added roughly 4,900 ballots to the tally. The Division of Elections will not run ranked-choice tabulation until Nov. 18.