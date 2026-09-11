Democrat Mary Peltola leads Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by 2,517 first-choice votes in Alaska's ranked-choice Senate race, with more ballots expected Tuesday and final results due Nov. 18.

Alaska's still too-close-to-call Senate race is expected to deliver another batch of ballot results Tuesday night after Monday's latest ballot drop expanded Democratic nominee Mary Peltola's lead over incumbent Republican Sen.

Dan Sullivan to 2,517 first-choice votes. As of Tuesday midday ET, Peltola stands at 48.6%, or 106,321 votes, to Sullivan's 47.5%, or 103,804 votes, in the state's ranked-choice voting system. Monday's drop added nearly 5,000 ballots and marked a shift from the razor-thin 637-vote Peltola edge that had held for days after the Nov. 3 election. That earlier margin was about 0.3%.

Also read As Senate orientation begins, Peltola and Sullivan wait for race results

The new tally brings the total ballot count to more than 220,000, about 5,000 more than the previous update on Nov. 4. Tens of thousands of early, absentee and questioned ballots still have yet to be counted. Roughly 75 to 76% of the expected vote is in. A winner may not be known until Nov. 18, when the last ballots are scheduled to be counted, with election results expected to be certified on Nov. 25.

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Ranked Choice Voting Rules

In the race, Republican Gerald Heikes, a perennial candidate from Palmer, is running third with 4,865 first-choice votes, or 2.2%. The namesake challenger to the senator, Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher from Petersburg, is running fourth with 3,651 votes, or 1.7%. Under Alaska's ranked-choice system, if no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their supporters' ballots are redistributed to their next-ranked choices until one candidate surpasses 50%.

Right now, that would eliminate the other Dan Sullivan, which might help Peltola break 50%. The incumbent Sullivan and President Donald Trump have both suggested that if Peltola does not reach 50% and ranked-choice voting goes to rounds two or three, the Republican would absorb secondary voting strength. The controversial race has been punctuated by the Decoy Dan scheme exposed by The New York Times. Gov.

Decoy Dan Investigation

Mike Dunleavy described the state's process as very confusing and a slow system, pointing to significant ballot dumps expected Friday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 18. Dunleavy has continued an investigation into the Decoy Dan candidacy of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., which some Republicans allege was intended to siphon votes from the incumbent. The governor has said the Division of Elections and the Department of Justice are reviewing related questions.

We're still in the process of bringing in votes and counting votes, Dunleavy said Sunday. And we are in the midst of investigations as to determine if there was any wrongdoing, especially anything that might resemble perjury or, you know, a misrepresentation of individual's intent on how they wanted their candidacy to be placed on the ballot.

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After every vote is counted, it is clear that Mary Peltola will be elected Alaska's next United States Senator, Peltola campaign manager Cheryl Bruce wrote in a statement. She said the results show voters are fed up with high costs and corruption. Mary won today's votes by a margin of 68-30, reflecting major support in key areas from Anchorage and Chevak, she wrote.

This overwhelming margin further strengthens Mary's path to victory, and Mary is looking forward to continuing her relentless fight to lower costs and put Alaska first in the United States Senate after all votes are counted. The Peltola campaign filed suit against the state late last week in Anchorage Superior Court seeking data about rejected absentee ballots.

National Election Outcomes

Both the Peltola campaign and Sullivan campaign have released statements describing what they say is their path to victory, based on cast vote record data released by the Alaska Division of Elections reflecting ballot information available so far. The Alaska contest may be one of the last congressional races decided in the U.S., following a GOP implosion in the Nov. 3 elections nationally that allowed Democrats to regain control of both the U.S. House and Senate by large margins amid voter anger over the policies of Republican President Donald Trump, including the costly Iran war.

In other Alaska races, Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins leads the open governor's race at 49.6% of the vote, compared to Republican Bernadette Wilson at just 28.9%. Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, holds a clear first-choice edge at 49.19% in the U.S. House race. Ballot Measure 2, which would repeal open primaries and ranked-choice voting, trails with roughly 52.3% voting no against repeal to keep the system in place for future elections.