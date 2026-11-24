Melanie Ornelas faces multiple charges after crashing into Sen-elect Mary Peltola's vehicle with a BAC of .304, three times the legal limit.

Senior Alaska politician Mary Peltola and her family were involved in a serious traffic collision on October 24 that has resulted in criminal charges against the other driver. The incident occurred near the intersection of O'Malley Road and Lake Otis Parkway in Anchorage. Police identified the driver of the striking vehicle as Melanie Ornelas, who is now facing serious legal consequences for her actions.

Details Of The October 24 Collision

The accident happened during the evening hours while Peltola was traveling with family members to the Alaska Federation of Natives banquet. This event took place approximately one and a half weeks before the November 3 general election. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Ornelas traveled west on O'Malley Road and collided with the rear of Peltola's vehicle.

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The impact pushed Peltola's car forward into the back of a third vehicle stopped at the intersection. Assistant District Attorney Alexander Hyatt signed a complaint detailing these specific movements. The chain-reaction crash resulted in minor injuries to several occupants in the vehicles involved in the accident.

Evidence Of Severe Alcohol Impairment

Anchorage Police officers responded to the scene on the night of the October 24 collision. They observed a faint smell of alcohol emanating from Ornelas and noted significant physical instability. Officers documented that she had difficulty standing without swaying, indicating immediate impairment.

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Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Ornelas's blood samples later that same night. A subsequent test conducted by the state crime lab on November 16 revealed a blood alcohol content of .304. This level is more than three times the legal limit of .08 established by state law for drivers.

Legal Proceedings And Arraignment

Melanie Ornelas faces multiple criminal charges stemming from the incident. Court records indicate she was arraigned in district court on November 20. The charges include three counts of third-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence.

A warrant for her arrest was served on November 20 according to online court information. Following the arraignment, Ornelas was released after posting a $500 cash appearance bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is set for Tuesday, pending further legal proceedings.

Medical Impact On Peltola And Family

Sen-elect Mary Peltola sustained a concussion during the crash and required immediate medical attention. The collision caused trauma significant enough to result in a documented head injury requiring professional care. Other occupants in the vehicle, including two minors, were also transported to receive medical evaluation.

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The driver of the third vehicle involved in the chain-reaction collision declined medical attention. Despite the minor nature of the injuries reported, the high blood alcohol level of the accused driver underscores the severity of the danger posed to Peltola and her family on that evening.