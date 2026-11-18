Mary Peltola wins the Alaska Senate seat against Dan Sullivan as the US Justice Department appeals a court ruling to block certification of the election results.

A federal judge has officially dismissed the United States Justice Department's attempt to block the certification of the Alaska US Senate election results, ending the latest legal challenge led by the Trump administration. This ruling clears the path for Democrat Mary Peltola to secure her 56th seat in the upper chamber after defeating the incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan. The decision removes a significant procedural obstacle that had kept the election outcome in legal limbo for days.

The Justice Department had launched what Peltola described as a dangerous and unprecedented effort to prevent the immediate certification of the vote in Alaska. A federal judge previously blocked this initial request, but the department proceeded to file an appeal to maintain the delay. The latest dismissal marks a decisive shift, as the court rejected the administration's extraordinary request to halt the standard rapid certification process used in most states.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola wins US Senate race in Alaska, beating incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan

Mary Peltola was declared the winner of a race that was complicated by the presence of a third-party candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot. This independent candidate had no party affiliation and was clearly distinguished from the incumbent Republican senator, yet his similar name caused confusion among some voters. Michael Heyman, the US Attorney in Alaska, confirmed that a criminal grand jury investigation is currently underway to determine if Peltola's staff or other groups recruited this spoiler candidate.

The Department of Justice continues to argue that the inclusion of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. was a potential effort to siphon votes away from the incumbent. When asked whether his department would drop these legal battles if Peltola took a significant lead, a Justice official named Blanche stated that the investigation remains active and they would not be dropping the cases. Blanche emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and declined to provide further details on the specific allegations of voter confusion.

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Peltola has consistently denied any involvement in such tactics, calling the allegations baseless and noting that ballot stacking is neither unusual nor illegal. She criticized the Justice Department's actions as a dangerous attempt to interfere with the democratic process in Alaska. Peltola's legal team has emphasized that Alaskans deserve a complete and accurate count, insisting that the process must run its course until every legal vote is officially certified.

Following the certification news, Peltola highlighted the urgent economic struggles facing Alaskans, citing empty fish racks and families unable to afford housing or heating. She framed her win as a critical step toward addressing these hardships and putting Alaska's interests first in Washington. Peltola stated that the election represents a mandate to confront corporate rigging of the economy and media systems that disproportionately harm ordinary working-class families.

The political atmosphere in Alaska remains tense due to the broader implications of the federal appeal and the criminal probe into the election mechanics. Critics of the administration's actions argue that the DOJ's attempts to intervene in a state-level election set a dangerous precedent for future voting processes. The outcome reinforces the divide between independent journalism and corporate media narratives regarding electoral integrity.

Peltola noted that over the course of this campaign, she has spoken with elders in tears about empty fish racks and parents in the Bush faced with the impossible choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table. She declared that today marks a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first. This victory is viewed as a microcosm of larger national tensions regarding federal overreach and electoral fairness.

The contest has been viewed as an opportunity for voters to beat back forces seeking to rig the economy, the media system, and democracy. Supporters of Peltola are demanding bolder solutions to systemic issues fueled by decades of neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. The result signals a shift in the political landscape, with voters rejecting what they perceive as authoritarian overreach.

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Trump did not emerge from nowhere, as the conditions that fueled authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies. The administration's efforts to challenge the certification are seen by many as an attempt to protect corporate interests rather than uphold democratic norms. The dismissal of the lawsuit allows Alaska to move forward with certifying the results and preparing for the transition of power.

The White House and the Justice Department have not retreated from their broader stance, with officials refusing to drop the legal challenges entirely even as the margin of victory was established. However, the specific legal barrier preventing certification has been removed by the court. This development allows Peltola to focus on her campaign promises to address the economic hardships facing her constituents.

We are at a crossroads for US voters, with an opportunity to confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy and democracy. The outcome reinforces the need for a working-class movement ready to fight for change. The corporate media's narrative is being challenged by independent journalism that focuses on the real issues facing everyday people in Alaska and across the nation.

The 1% own and operate the corporate media, doing everything they can to defend the status quo and protect the wealthy. The common model of news is different, covering the news that matters to the 99% with a mission to inform, inspire, and ignite change. This approach is nonprofit, independent, and reader-supported, ensuring that the public receives trustworthy daily news without advertising or paywalls.

Thousands of small donations fund the newsroom and allow them to continue publishing without selling user data. The victory of Mary Peltola in Alaska is a significant moment for those seeking a better world. It highlights the power of independent journalism and the resilience of democratic processes against federal interference.