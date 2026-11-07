Mary Peltola Campaign Sues Alaska Elections to Reveal Rejected Ballot Voters

Mary Peltola's campaign files suit against Alaska Division of Elections demanding identities of rejected absentee voters. The legal battle highlights tensions in the tight Senate race against Dan Sullivan.

U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola has initiated legal proceedings in Alaska to force the disclosure of voter identities associated with rejected absentee ballots. The filing targets the Alaska Division of Elections and seeks immediate court intervention to unseal these records before the final certification of the midterm election results later this month.

Legal Action Targets Ballot Rejection Records

On Friday, the campaign team representing Mary Peltola filed a formal complaint against the Alaska Division of Elections in Anchorage Superior Court. The lawsuit demands the production of an absentee register that displays the accept or reject code for every ballot cast by mail. Mary Peltola's organization, Alaskans for Mary, is requesting an injunction and a temporary restraining order to secure this information immediately.

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The legal brief explicitly states that the campaign wants to see any documents sufficient to show the identities of voters whose absentee ballots have been rejected, along with the specific reasons for each rejection. The group argues that transparency, timeliness, and accuracy are essential as officials continue to count votes in the highly contested race.

Conflict Over Secret Ballot Privacy Rights

This lawsuit emerges amid contradictory public statements regarding voting privacy and transparency. Just days prior to this filing, Alaskans for Mary argued in a separate federal court case that Alaskans possess bedrock rights, including the right to cast secret ballots. The previous legal argument emphasized that ballots should not be retroactively invalidated and that all voters must be treated equally under the law.

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The current push to reveal voter identities directly challenges the principle of ballot secrecy. Critics of the lawsuit argue that exposing the names of voters whose mail-in ballots were discarded violates the fundamental expectation that voting choices remain private. The tension between the demand for audit-style transparency and the protection of individual voter privacy has intensified as the election approaches.

Political Context and Opponent Claims

The legal maneuver takes place in a crowded political environment involving incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan. Alaskans for Mary serves as the primary organization boosting Mary Peltola's challenge against Dan Sullivan. The race has been marked by intense scrutiny from both campaigns and outside political figures.

Previous reports have indicated that Mary Peltola and other Democrats faced accusations of misleading a federal court regarding a scheme to place a second Daniel Sullivan candidate on the ballot. This controversy led to the appearance of an alternate candidate named Dan J. Sullivan, who was distinct from the incumbent Senator Daniel S. Sullivan. Former President Donald Trump publicly commented on the matter, stating that the vote totals for the alternate candidate should be handed over to the real Dan Sullivan, claiming this would resolve the election in his favor.

State Officials Defy Disclosure Demands

Officials with the Alaska Department of Law have firmly opposed the campaign's request to release the voter information. According to Alaska Public Media, state authorities maintain there is no legal requirement forcing them to hand over the preliminary data. The Division argues that the information is subject to change and not yet available to affected voters.

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A statement from the Division explained that they do not distribute the records separately or allow observers to retain them because the data is preliminary. The state asserts that the integrity of the current counting process must be maintained until official certification occurs. The court's decision on the temporary restraining order will determine whether these records are made public before the election is officially finalized.