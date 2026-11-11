Mary Peltola Campaign Seeks Absentee Voter Data in Alaska Senate Race

Mary Peltola's campaign files a lawsuit demanding access to rejected absentee ballot data in the tight Alaska Senate race against Dan Sullivan, sparking a privacy debate.

Alaska Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola has initiated legal action to obtain detailed records of rejected absentee ballots, intensifying scrutiny in one of the most closely watched midterm election contests. State Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews announced on Tuesday that he anticipates issuing a swift decision regarding this dispute, which centers on transparency versus voter privacy.

Legal Battle Over Ballot Rejection Data

Peltola's campaign filed the lawsuit on Friday, shortly after the ranked choice election held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. The suit seeks a comprehensive list of voters whose ballots were rejected and demands specific reasons for these rejections. Campaign officials state their primary objective is to ensure that all qualified voters have their ballots properly counted in the ongoing tabulation process.

Also read Peltola leads Sullivan by 2,517 first-choice votes in Alaska Senate race

State Officials Cite Privacy Protections

Attorneys representing the state argue that providing such information would violate established voter privacy laws. They contend that daily reports generated by the Division of Elections are ephemeral working documents not intended for public preservation. These documents contain confidential data that cannot be easily separated from other sensitive voter information due to limitations in the state's existing database systems.

Arguments Regarding Public Record Access

Abha Khanna, an attorney for Peltola, argued before Judge Matthews that the requested information constitutes a matter of public record. She noted that campaign observers currently have access to similar data at regional offices where absentee review boards meet. Khanna emphasized that her client is seeking a more centralized method of accessing this information rather than disrupting the smooth operation of the current ballot counting process.

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Sullivan Campaign Supports State Position

Stacey Stone, an attorney for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, filed a motion supporting the state's position against releasing the data. However, Sullivan's campaign also stipulated that if the judge orders any production of documents, the information must be made equally and simultaneously available to all candidates involved in the affected race. This condition aims to maintain competitive fairness regardless of the court's final ruling.

Impact On Election Certification Timeline

The outcome of this legal challenge may influence the certification timeline for the Alaska Senate race. Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton Walsh highlighted that state law mandates specific timelines for notifying voters about rejected ballots. Voters can check their status online, but full results are not posted until at least ten days after certification, making Nov. 18 the target date for final ranked vote tabulations if no candidate secures over fifty percent of first-choice votes.