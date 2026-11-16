Bardstown High School teacher Mary Mattingly pleads guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old student. She faces a five-year prison sentence at the Jan 2027 sentencing hearing.

Mary Mattingly, a 32-year-old educator and coach from Louisville, Kentucky, has formally admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at Bardstown High School. During a court appearance on Friday, the defendant broke down in tears while pleading guilty to charges including first-degree sexual abuse and possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

Admission of Guilt and Legal Consequences

The judicial proceedings concluded with a formal plea agreement that mandates Mattingly to serve a five-year prison sentence for her actions. Judge specifications confirmed that the illicit sexual contact between the teacher and the minor student occurred over a specific four-month window, running from March 1 to July 31, 2025. This admission marks the end of the legal debate regarding the facts of the case, shifting the focus entirely to the administration of her sentence and the consequences for the educational community.

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Investigation Triggered by Anonymous Tip

The criminal case was initiated after Bardstown City Schools received an anonymous letter that explicitly detailed alleged inappropriate conduct involving a female substitute teacher and a student. Bardstown police detective Eric Williamson stated that the investigation relied heavily on this public tip, noting that the police take such concerns with the utmost seriousness to protect students. Williamson emphasized that the anonymous letter was the primary catalyst for the law enforcement inquiry, which ultimately led to Mattingly's identification and arrest.

Evidence of Digital Abuse and Conduct

During the initial stages of the investigation, police revealed that Mattingly had sent multiple partially nude photographs of herself to the minor student. Detective Eric Williamson highlighted these digital interactions as part of the broader pattern of sexual abuse. The evidence presented confirmed the charges of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, in addition to the physical sexual abuse. These digital artifacts served as critical proof of the relationship, validating the claims made in the anonymous report.

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Professional Fallout and Community Impact

Mary Mattingly, who held the positions of permanent substitute teacher and assistant girls' soccer coach at Bardstown High School, was immediately placed on leave once the allegations surfaced. Superintendent Ryan Clark confirmed her dual role within the school system prior to her removal. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the local community, with police officials stressing that such behavior is not tolerated in the Nelson County area. The arrest underscores the department's commitment to acting swiftly on reports of misconduct within schools.

Sentencing Date and Personal Background

While Mattingly was taken into custody in March and transported to the Nelson County Correctional Center, she had previously posted a $20,000 bond. The final sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2027, where the court will formally impose the five-year term. Social media records show Mattingly alongside her husband, Keith Mattingly, age 33, and posing with family members, highlighting the contrast between her public persona and the criminal acts for which she has now pleaded guilty.