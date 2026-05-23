Mary Jo Landon Commits to Central Washington University Soccer, Dominates in High School Soccer and Tennis

Mary Jo Landon committed to play soccer at Central Washington University a week after winning the doubles state tennis title. She leads the entire state with 33 goals in soccer, has scored 5 hat tricks this year, and is aiming for the Gatorade Player of the Year award. Central Washington University is located in Washington. Mary Jo Landon decided to commit to the university as a result of her familiarity with the area due to her older sister and a visit in the previous fall. Her immediate choice and positive impression of the school and team were the main factors favoring the University. She has mentioned staying determined and upbeat on the field and performing well academically, demonstrating good character and dedication.

Mary Jo Landon committed to playing soccer next year at Central Washington University after winning the doubles state tennis title in high school . She leads the entire state with 33 goals and has scored 5 hat tricks.

She made the decision to commit to Central Washington while familiarizing herself with the area through her older sister and visiting the campus last fall. She plans to major in business administration. She mentioned staying upbeat and determined on the soccer field and mentioned another high goal of being named Gatorade Player of the Year, reflecting on her academic excellence and volunteer work





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Mary Jo Landon Central Washington University Soccer Tennis Athletics High School Academic Excellence Gatorade Player Of The Year

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