Mary J. Blige wins final copyright appeal regarding the sample in Real Love. This ruling clarifies music law distinctions between compositions and recordings after decades of legal battles.

Mary J. Blige secured a definitive legal victory this week against Universal Music Group and Tuff City Records regarding the use of samples in her 1992 hit Real Love. This ruling concludes a legal dispute spanning more than fifty years and provides significant clarification on the boundaries of copyright in hip-hop music.

Core Ruling And Legal Precedent

A federal appeals court affirmed a previous decision by dismissing the case brought by Tuff City Records. The court determined that Blige's track was not similar enough to The Honey Drippers' 1973 song Impeach the President to constitute copyright infringement of the underlying musical composition.

Also read Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' Did Not Infringe on 'Impeach the President,' Appeals Court Rules

The judge previously ruled that the two songs do not sound the same when compared directly. This distinction is critical because it separates the rights held by the label owning the sound recording from the rights of the original composers.

Tuff City Records owned the rights to the specific sound recording of Impeach the President. They argued that UMG violated these rights by incorporating the sample into Blige's album. However, the court found that the derivative nature of the sample meant it did not meet the legal threshold for infringement.

Complex Sampling History And Sources

The legal complexity stems from how the sample was actually acquired. Blige did not directly sample The Honey Drippers in the studio. Instead, she sampled a 1987 hip-hop track that had already utilized the funk song.

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This indirect sampling method created a layered legal situation. Tuff City Records owned the original 1973 recording. UMG controlled the distribution of Blige's work. The lawsuit revealed that UMG had not cleared the rights for the underlying composition used in the intermediate track.

Impeach the President was widely sampled during the early days of rap. Its drum break and melody became ubiquitous in the genre. Many artists used it without direct licensing due to the industry norms of that era.

Blige's Real Love became a major R&B hit. It showcased her signature style. The song's success made the legal battle highly visible. It also highlighted the transition in how music labels handled intellectual property rights.

Shift In Industry Standards And Practices

The case serves as a historical lesson on the evolution of music law. In 1991, Tuff City Records sued Sony Music over LL Cool J tracks. This earlier case occurred before the industry standard for clearing samples was fully established.

A 1992 ruling changed the landscape significantly. It established that uncleared sampling of sound recordings counts as copyright infringement. The court issued a stern warning to artists and producers.

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The message was clear regarding future operations. Musicians must obtain licenses before using samples. Failure to do so would result in legal liability. This shifted the entire business model of hip-hop production.

Labels now exercise extreme caution. They clear almost all direct samples. If a sample cannot be cleared, it is removed from the final master. This abundance of caution protects intellectual property.

Implications For Artists And Labels

UMG refused to pay for the underlying composition in this instance. They relied on the argument that the sample was too derivative to matter. The appeals court agreed with their stance.

This outcome may embolden other labels. They might feel more confident in using similar sampling strategies. The ruling draws a clear line for what constitutes infringement.

Artists and producers must still navigate these rules carefully. The distinction between composition and recording rights remains vital. Legal teams must analyze each sample individually.

Tuff City Records will likely accept the final ruling. The case has been ongoing for decades. The financial and legal costs were substantial. The precedent set here will guide future disputes.