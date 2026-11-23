At the Chelsea Hotel, the singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier reflects on her Springsteen-influenced new album, being praised by Robert Plant, and how Patti Smith was a “lifeline” to her as a gay kid in the South.

On a recent trip to New York, shortly before the release of her eleventh studio album, “Reckoning,” the Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier paid a visit to a longtime inspiration, the Chelsea Hotel; when she got there, she befriended the doorman.

“I told him I loved his crazy hair, and he said, ‘I love your overalls,’ ” she said, reclining on a chaise in the lobby. Gauthier, sixty-four, has spiky gray hair and wore pink-tinted glasses, a pink shirt, a neckerchief, and faded denim overalls with appliquéd strawberries the size of grapefruit.

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“I think this is kind of my uniform now,” she said. “I’m done wearing clothes that make my body hurt. This works on airplanes, it’s got pockets so big you don’t even know if your cellphone is in it, it’s a good conversation starter—little kids love it. ” The doorman, a fan, offered to give her a hotel tour.

“Crazy, right? ” she said.

“I operate kind of under the radar, so when someone is aware of my songs I’m very honored. ” She’s honored fairly often.

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“I’ve got a Forrest Gump quality about me,” she said. “I walk into the most ridiculous situations. ” Examples: Robert Plant, at a red-carpet London movie première, “putting his arm around me and saying, ‘I don’t know about all of this—I like what you’re doing’ ”; Nanci Griffith giving Gauthier her guitar at a Nashville houseparty, after she’d borrowed it to play a song; and her hero Bob Dylan, years ago, playing her standout “I Drink” on his radio show.

“Extraordinarily validating,” she said. “You know, if Bob likes you, you might want to consider trying to like yourself. ” Gauthier started life in a Catholic orphanage and, after being adopted, felt like a misfit at home in Baton Rouge, with volatile parents. She went to drug rehab at age fifteen, when she also encountered Dylan’s songs.

Music was a salvation: later, underage at gay bars, “we’d clear the dance floor and make them put on Patti Smith,” she said.

“ ‘Horses’ was a life jacket in an ocean of Baton Rouge. We’d thrash about and scream all the words—‘Horses’ was an important part of knowing there’s a bigger world out there. Patti did that for a lot of kids. ” Such kids went to New York, and to the Chelsea—“the landing ground for outsiders,” Gauthier said.

“It’s part of all our hero stories, right? ” Gauthier began writing songs after she got sober, in 1990, following a fateful drunk-driving arrest in Boston, where she was running a Cajun restaurant. She recalls the process in her memoir, “,” from 2021.

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“Reckoning,” her new album, was heavily influenced by Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska”: a stripped-down sound , a collection of stories that “hold together as a body of work,” and a through line to Flannery O’Connor, whose fiction “Springsteen was deep-diving in right before he was writing ‘Nebraska. ’ ” O’Connor “was like a chainsaw, cutting down hypocrisy, cutting down ignorance,” Gauthier said.

“She was just a ramrod. ” In Gauthier’s book, she talks about healing through songwriting, and about helping mentees, including wounded veterans, do so, too.

“I’m in awe of the human ability to make meaning out of suffering,” she said. “I’m real glad I have a guitar and I can make music with it and fight against that as an artist. Which is probably what people have been doing in this building for a long, long time.

” Before Gauthier left, the doorman-historian squired her around upstairs, noting rooms of interest and discussing others . Recently, the hotel’s management proposed putting up site-specific notable-guest photos.

“They wanted a list of where people lived,” he said. “I was, like, I don’t know, man—it seems a little bohemian Cracker Barrel. ” He unlocked the door to 2-W, which featured Art Deco stained glass, and led Gauthier to a street-facing balcony, just beneath the famous neon sign.

“Primo selfie territory! ” he said. Gauthier beamed and took some primo snapshots. ♦