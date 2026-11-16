Washington State Patrol identifies 'Helen Doe' as Mary Ellen McCullough, solving a 35-year cold case involving a 1991 fatal truck crash on Interstate 5.

Washington State Investigators have officially identified Mary Ellen McCullough as the woman known for decades as Helen Doe. This announcement concludes a complex investigation spanning over thirty-five years regarding her death in a fiery semi-truck crash along Interstate 5 in southwest Washington.

McCullough, who was thirty-four years old when she disappeared in 1991, died on May 14, 1991, after a collision between two semi-trucks occurred southbound in Kalama. The resulting fire claimed the lives of Missouri truck driver Lester Harvel and a female passenger riding in one of the vehicles.

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DNA Technology Solves Cold Case

Retired Washington State Patrol Detective Greg Wilcoxson and Detective Sgt. Stacy Moate reopened the investigation in 2014. They recognized that advancements in forensic DNA technology provided a new opportunity to identify the remains of the woman who had been buried in an unmarked grave in Longview.

Investigators coordinated with the Cowlitz County Coroner to exhume the remains. A forensic artist also created sketches to generate public leads, while initial beliefs about her Native American heritage were challenged. Advanced DNA profiling by Othram Labs in 2022 revealed Scottish, Irish, and English ancestry.

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Forensic Genealogy Connects Family

The DNA profile was uploaded to FamilyTreeDNA.com for forensic genealogy analysis. Detective Sgt. Moate contacted Michael McCullough, whose name appeared on a list of potential relatives. She asked if he knew of a family member who had disappeared in the early 1990s.

Additional DNA testing confirmed that Michael McCullough was the brother of the deceased woman. Her family had searched for her since she left home to catch a ride in 1991 and was never heard from again. They could not get her name added to missing-person lists at the time.

Family Finds Closure After Decades

Relatives increasingly feared she had died when she failed to appear at her grandmother's funeral in 1993 and her mother's funeral in 1994. Detective Sgt. Moate expressed that the family was thankful to finally have answers after all these years of uncertainty.

McCullough's family stated they were grateful to know her death was not by homicidal means and that she did not suffer. They plan to have her cremated remains returned to Cambridge, Ohio, where she was born. The community remains grateful for the persistent work of investigators and scientists.