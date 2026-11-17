Ninety-five-year-old Mary Egan loses final appeal against neighbours Neil and Fiona Morgan, leaving her liable for over £1million in costs after a decade-long boundary feud in Kent.

Seventy-five-year-old Mary Egan has been ordered to pay more than £1million in legal fees after the High Court dismissed her appeal in a long-running boundary dispute with her neighbours. The ruling concludes a bitter, decade-long feud between the elderly widow and the millionaire couple, Neil and Fiona Morgan, which began over a garden fence in an affluent village in Kent.

The Core Details of the Legal Ruling

The High Court's decision means that despite winning damages in earlier proceedings, Mrs. Egan must now cover the massive financial burden accumulated over ten years of litigation. The judge described the outcome of the broader conflict as a 'score draw,' meaning neither side was deemed the clear winner in terms of overall conduct or liability, resulting in each party bearing their own legal expenses.

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This final dismissal leaves Mrs. Egan responsible for the seven-figure sum, a stark contrast to the six-figure bill incurred by the Morgans, who largely represented themselves for much of the later stages of the case. The widow had hired professional lawyers throughout the entire proceedings, which drove her costs far higher than those of her neighbours.

Origins of the Dispute Between Neighbours

The conflict originated in 2015 when Neil Morgan and Fiona Morgan erected a new fence between their garden and the land belonging to Mary Egan. The couple, who own the 17th-century Sissinghurst Court in the historic village of Sissinghurst near Tunbridge Wells, claimed they were merely replacing an old fence to prevent their dogs and cats from escaping.

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However, Mrs. Egan argued that the new structure encroached on her property and constituted trespass. Her legal team asserted that the Morgans had entered her land without permission, removed an existing wooden fence, and installed new posts. In response, Mrs. Egan cut down the replacement fence, prompting the couple to install another one in January 2016 using concrete posts.

The situation escalated when the Morgans sued Mrs. Egan for destroying their property, leading her to file a counterclaim for trespass. She demanded that the boundary be legally declared to run through the middle of a line of trees and hedges that separate the two properties, rather than following the line established by the new fence.

Previous Court Findings and Insults

A trial at Maidstone County Court in 2021 resulted in Recorder John Dagnall dismissing the Morgans' claim and finding that they had indeed trespassed on Mrs. Egan's land. He awarded the widow £2,600 in damages and an additional £3,250 by allowing the third fence to remain in place as the new boundary, though he rejected her argument for relocating the boundary through the hedge.

The proceedings were marred by severe personal abuse directed at legal professionals and judges. Neil Morgan was accused of branding Mrs. Egan as 'poisonous' and 'malevolent.' He also targeted the judiciary, with one judge described in a letter as 'moronic' and 'not fit to judge vegetables at a village fete.'

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Other legal figures faced equally harsh treatment. A junior lawyer was called a 'lying hypocritical devious arse of spectacular proportions,' while another was labeled a 'conceited, sanctimonious, conniving hypocrite.' A solicitor was accused of 'sheer stupidity' and nicknamed 'Mr I-qualified-last-week.' Deputy District Judge Swales was described during an earlier hearing as 'an offensive, provocative and prejudiced man.'

The High Court Appeal and Final Outcome

Last week, Mrs. Egan's barrister, Daniel Petrides, argued that she was the true victor and should not be forced to bear the enormous financial burden. He highlighted that the 'deplorable' behaviour of the Morgans, particularly the relentless personal invective, had unnecessarily driven up legal costs and should have been considered when assigning liability for fees.

Mr. Petrides noted that Mrs. Egan had also been subjected to extraordinary insults in correspondence, being described as 'patronising,' 'arrogant,' and 'frankly poisonous.' Some of this colourful language, including the label 'all-knowing self-appointed royalty,' had even appeared in the particulars of claim before being amended.

Despite these arguments, the High Court upheld the previous decision. The court determined that the dispute was a 'score draw' and that both parties must pay their own legal costs. This ruling effectively closes the chapter on the decade-long legal battle, leaving Mary Egan to face the £1million bill alone, while Neil and Fiona Morgan walk away with their own lower costs settled.