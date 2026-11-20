The Festival of Trees returns to the University of Puget Sound on Nov 28-29 to benefit MultiCare Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. Admission is free.

The Festival of Trees returns to the University of Puget Sound's Tennis Pavilion for a two-day holiday event on November 28 and 29. This annual celebration is organized to support MultiCare Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, providing funds for pediatric care and resources. Visitors can explore more than 25 uniquely themed Christmas trees alongside decorated mini trees and wreaths.

Festival Details and Activities

Guests entering the Tennis Pavilion can take a complimentary photograph with Santa Claus during the event. The Mary Bridge Brigade gift shop offers special holiday items for purchase. Children can participate in various activities, some of which are free and others available for a small fee. The festival aims to create a joyful atmosphere for families and children during the winter season.

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Admission to the Festival of Trees is free for all attendees. However, guests are encouraged to bring items such as Play-Doh, Matchbox cars, or card games like Uno or Monopoly Deal. These contributions help brighten the holiday season for patients at MultiCare Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. The event provides a simple way for the community to support local children through small acts of generosity.

Special Viewing for Community Groups

The Mary Bridge Brigade has arranged a dedicated viewing day for retirement communities and groups with special needs on Tuesday, December 1. This special session runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, offering a quieter environment for visitors. The last group reservation for this day is accepted at 1:30 PM. Interested organizations are encouraged to sign up through the provided registration link.

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This exclusive time allows community members to enjoy the festive decorations without the crowds of the public days. It ensures that all residents, including seniors and those with specific requirements, can experience the holiday spirit. The organizers have prioritized accessibility and comfort for these groups during the event.

Related Holiday Events in the Region

While the Festival of Trees focuses on holiday decorations and charity, other local events are approaching. The 38th annual Victorian Christmas Festival returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center from December 3 to 6. Presented by Puyallup Chocolates, this festival features a Victorian-inspired marketplace with handmade gifts, jewelry, and specialty foods.

This year's expanded Merry Makers Pavilion spans two floors, offering more space for shoppers and visitors. The event includes live entertainment and family fun activities alongside holiday shopping opportunities. It provides a distinct historical theme compared to the modern festive displays at the University of Puget Sound.

Additionally, KIRO Newsradio is supporting Treehouse's Holiday Magic program to assist children and youth in foster care. Residents can donate, bid on auction items, or participate in a day of giving to help spread joy. The Light the World Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are also available for donations to local and global charities.

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Safeway's Nourishing Neighbors program continues to support families, children, and seniors in accessing nutritious food. Working with local organizations, the initiative helps connect neighbors to benefits like SNAP and WIC. Since its launch in 2014, the program has contributed significantly to fighting hunger in the region, complementing other charitable efforts during the holiday season.