Mary Bono seeks Ninth Circuit reversal in Sonny & Cher copyright battle, arguing ex-wife Cher gets no royalties. Cher appeals fee decision.

Copyright litigation involving the estate of Sonny Bono and the musical legacy of Cher has escalated significantly with Mary Bono filing an appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Mary Bono is challenging a lower court decision that rejected her attempt to stop paying Cher royalties from the duo's extensive 1960s catalog. This legal battle centers on fundamental questions regarding intellectual property rights, divorce settlements, and the specific mechanisms of copyright termination laws in the United States.

The core dispute involves iconic hits including "I Got You Babe," "The Beat Goes On," and "Baby Don't Go." The legal complexity arises from the intersection of Sonny and Cher's personal marital history and federal copyright statutes. Mary Bono argues that the original financial agreements between the ex-spouses are no longer valid due to changes in copyright ownership triggered by statutory termination rights.

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Legal Arguments Regarding Copyright Termination

Mary Bono contends that the Sonny & Cher divorce settlement was based on a copyright interest that no longer exists in its original form. Her legal team asserts that the 70% share of royalties remaining after publishers collected their 30% portion has been fundamentally altered by federal law. She served termination notices on a group of publishers in 2016, effectively clawing back a 30% royalty share that is now controlled by major entities such as Warner Chappell Music and Universal Music Publishing Group.

The crux of Mary Bono's legal strategy is that Sonny's heirs have obtained a brand new copyright that is theirs free and clear, unencumbered by any prior agreement made by Sonny Bono during his lifetime. She argues that Congress specifically spelled out the beneficiaries of termination rights as authors and, upon the author's death, the author's surviving spouse and children. Mary Bono emphasizes that third parties and ex-wives are explicitly excluded from these statutory protections.

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Competing Views on Divorce Settlement Validity

Cher's legal team has firmly opposed Mary Bono's interpretation, calling the position unreasonable. A lower court judge agreed with Cher in 2024, ruling that copyright termination cannot apply to the royalties specified in a divorce agreement. The court determined that such agreements function essentially as financial contracts rather than standard intellectual property transfers that are subject to statutory voiding after a decades-long period.

Cher's lawyers previously argued that Mary Bono's interpretation creates chaos regarding the ownership interests of heirs and established that the divorce settlement remains binding. The court also ordered Mary Bono to pay Cher's attorney fees, a decision that Cher is now appealing in her own separate filing. Cher's lawyers are set to file their own Ninth Circuit brief next month, which will stake out her position on fees and directly counter the arguments presented by Mary Bono.

Stakeholder Positions and Financial Stakes

Mary Bono wants the Ninth Circuit to rule that the entirety of Sonny's publishing royalties should now go to her and her children. At the very least, she wants the court to clarify that the 30% publishers' share goes only to Sonny's heirs. Under this scenario, Cher would receive 50% of what remains after that deduction, rather than half of the entire pot. This distinction significantly impacts the total revenue distribution between the two parties.

The stakes are high for all involved parties, including major music publishing conglomerates. Warner Chappell Music and Universal Music Publishing Group currently control the reclaimed 30% share, making them indirect participants in the dispute. The legal outcome will determine whether statutory copyright laws can override private financial settlements between divorcing spouses who were also professional business partners.

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Historical Context of the Sonny & Cher Partnership

Sonny Bono and Cher married in 1967 and divorced in 1978. Sonny later remarried Mary Bono before dying in a skiing accident in 1998. The divorce settlement between Sonny and Cher originally promised a 50-50 split of composition royalties left over after Sonny's publishers collected a 30% share. This initial agreement governed the financial relationship between the two entertainers for decades.

The current legal proceedings reflect the evolving nature of intellectual property rights in the digital age. As copyright termination provisions are increasingly utilized by estates to reclaim control over past works, courts are being asked to reconcile these federal rights with long-standing private contracts. The Ninth Circuit's decision will likely set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the entertainment industry.

Real-World Impact on Music Industry Contracts

This case has broader implications for how music publishers and estates manage rights to classic catalogs. If Mary Bono succeeds, it could encourage other ex-spouses or heirs to challenge existing royalty distribution agreements based on copyright termination rights. Conversely, if Cher prevails, it will reinforce the sanctity of divorce settlements as binding financial contracts that are insulated from copyright law.

Cher's lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday, November 24. The upcoming briefs from both sides will provide further detail on their legal reasoning. The Ninth Circuit's eventual ruling will resolve the immediate financial dispute and potentially clarify the boundaries of copyright termination rights in the context of divorce proceedings.