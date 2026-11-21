Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet announces her move to Nashville citing the poor real estate market and desire for peace. The 46-year-old mogul exits the show as she starts an animal rescue.

Mary Bonnet has officially confirmed her permanent relocation to Nashville, Tennessee, marking the end of her twenty-five-year residence in Los Angeles. The forty-six-year-old real estate agent disclosed the move to TMZ while standing beside her husband Romain Bonnet, thirty-three, at the Kyu L.A. opening in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. Bonnet cited the hostile local housing climate as the primary catalyst for her departure from the entertainment capital.

Bonnet is launching her own independent animal rescue organization in her new home state, a venture that began with fostering. She explained to TMZ that witnessing systemic issues in animal welfare changed her perspective permanently. I am not good at just sitting idle, she stated. She noted that while she does not currently have thirteen dogs, she possesses many and requires significant land to care for them properly.

Also read 9-1-1: Nashville Preview S02E06 Tears of the Nile

The decision to leave comes as Netflix confirmed Bonnet will not return for the tenth season of Selling Sunset earlier this year. She joined the original cast alongside Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Alanna Gold, and Nicole Young, all of whom are departing the hit reality series. Bonnet told People magazine in May that she was unhappy with the direction of the office and the show's evolution away from its original empowerment goals.

Bonnet joins a growing exodus of celebrities fleeing the California lifestyle for more affordable and spacious environments. Joe Rogan moved to Austin, Texas, in twenty-twenty to escape overcrowding, while Hilary Swank relocated to Colorado after selling her Pacific Palisades home. Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada in April twenty-twenty-two to avoid state income tax, selling his Beverly Hills mansion for fifty-five million dollars.

Advertisement

Wahlberg told CNBC that Nevada offers better opportunities for economic growth and diversification. He emphasized that he moved to pursue acting but felt limited in California. Hilary Swank described her new ranch life in Colorado to the Wall Street Journal, noting a significant improvement in her quality of life after leaving the high-cost coastal market.

Celebrities often cite homelessness, high taxes, and crime as push factors for leaving. Rogan has frequently discussed overpopulation and traffic on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Bonnet seeks a more peaceful life with greater freedom and less congestion than the city provides. Her move to Tennessee aligns with this broader trend of stars leaving the area for better living conditions.