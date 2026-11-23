Former reality star Mary Bonnet reveals how Selling Sunset hurt her real estate career, leading her to leave the Oppenheim Group to start a new animal rescue organization.

After twenty-five years residing in Los Angeles, former reality television personality Mary Bonnet has decided to pivot away from the high-stakes world of celebrity real estate. The 45-year-old agent recently disclosed that she is seeking a more peaceful existence, moving on from the drama that defined her time on the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset. This life change coincides with a new passion project focused heavily on animal welfare and advocacy work.

Career Damage from Reality TV Exposure

Bonnet provided a candid assessment of how appearing on nine seasons of Selling Sunset negatively impacted her professional standing. She explicitly stated that the show actually hurt her real estate business, contrary to her initial expectations that it would boost her brand. The exposure brought visibility, but it also brought a level of scrutiny and conflict that alienated potential clients who wished to remain detached from the show's interpersonal conflicts.

Also read Mary Bonnet Confirms Move to Nashville for Animal Rescue, Leaving Selling Sunset Behind

The negative consequences were tangible and financial. Bonnet revealed that she lost a significant number of clients and deals because of the public drama. She noted that while her colleague Jason Oppenheim remained removed from the on-screen conflicts, Bonnet found herself deeply entangled. The association with the cast's controversies had a direct, measurable drag on her sales performance and professional reputation within the competitive Los Angeles market.

Transition to Animal Advocacy and Rescue

Driven by a need to stay active and engaged, Bonnet turned her attention to animal rescue, a cause she has supported for some time. She explained that she is not comfortable with idleness and requires purposeful work. Having previously fostered dogs, she observed systemic issues within the current rescue framework that necessitated a more hands-on approach. Her commitment is substantial, as she mentioned having cared for up to thirteen dogs at one time.

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This observation led her to announce the launch of her own independent rescue organization. Bonnet stated that once one witnesses the flaws in the existing system, it is impossible to ignore them. She is now channeling her energy into creating a better environment for the animals she loves. The new venture represents a clean break from her previous corporate identity and allows her to operate without the baggage of past professional disputes.

Professional Barriers and Future Outlook

Bonnet's departure from the spotlight has come with specific professional restrictions. She revealed that she is not allowed to be near the Oppenheim Group or other venues frequented by her former castmates. This exclusion creates a sense of isolation, as she described feeling like she was living in a different alternate universe. The show was her primary life focus for years, and the sudden severance of ties has been a stark adjustment.

Despite the friction, Bonnet expressed goodwill toward the future of the series. She acknowledged reports that the production is switching up the cast and aiming for a more positive tone. She hopes the show will become a fun, uplifting experience for viewers, though she remains skeptical given that similar promises were made over the last three seasons without significant change.

Personal Growth and New Beginnings

Currently, Bonnet is not interested in returning to the production of Selling Sunset. She emphasized that while the run was amazing and she is grateful for the opportunity, her current priorities lie elsewhere. She feels needed in other ways, specifically through her advocacy and rescue work, rather than participating in industry entertainment.

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This period of transition is being used constructively. Bonnet is leveraging her time to build something meaningful that aligns with her values. The shift from high-end real estate brokerage to dedicated animal rescue marks a definitive chapter closure. She is now focused on the tangible impact she can make for vulnerable animals, leaving the complexities of the real estate and reality TV worlds behind.